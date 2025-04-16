Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
Dow Jones News
16.04.2025 10:03 Uhr
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D LN) 
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Apr-2025 / 09:27 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) 
DEALING DATE: 15-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 58.2851 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 99099 
CODE: 500D LN 
ISIN: LU2391437253 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:     LU2391437253 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     500D LN 
LEI Code:   5493007YUEI1FG9SC192 
Sequence No.: 383275 
EQS News ID:  2119228 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2119228&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2025 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
