PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's producer prices decreased for the second straight month in March, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.The industrial producer price index dropped 0.3 percent yearly in March, following a 0.1 percent decrease in February. Prices were expected to fall 0.1 percent.Among the main industrial groupings, prices for energy declined 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, prices for capital goods rose 1.6 percent, and those of non-durable consumer goods increased by 1.4 percent.Excluding energy, producer price inflation was 0.6 percent, down from 1.1 percent in February.On a monthly basis, producer prices also dropped 0.3 percent in March.