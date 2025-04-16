Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
16.04.2025 11:42 Uhr
AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AB DAO officially announced the launch of a dual reward campaign in collaboration with Bitget (bitget.com), the world's second-largest digital asset trading platform. In celebration of AB's Token Generation Event (TGE), the campaign will distribute a total of 213,307,000 $AB, valued at approximately $2.6 million USD, to users worldwide-aiming to ignite participation and accelerate ecosystem activation.

Campaign 1: PoolX Staking - Stake AB & BGB to Earn $AB Airdrops
Staking Period: April 16, 2025, 10:00 - April 30, 2025, 10:00 (UTC+8)
Total Airdrop Pool: 135,173,000 $AB

Campaign 2: CandyBomb - Trade AB or BGB to Win $AB Airdrops
Event Period: April 16, 2025, 10:00 - April 23, 2025, 10:00 (UTC+8)
Total Airdrop Pool: 78,134,000 $AB

Official Bitget Event Announcement:
https://www.bitget.com/zh-CN/support/articles/12560603825693

In addition to this incentive campaign, AB DAO and Bitget will jointly execute a global co-marketing initiative, with a focus on key markets such as Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. This partnership aims to expand AB's visibility and presence across the global Web3 ecosystem.

The initiative marks a key milestone in AB DAO's global expansion strategy. Moving forward, AB DAO will continue to onboard new trading platforms and ecosystem partners, accelerating the development of an open and inclusive Web3 infrastructure.

AB DAO's Mission: Empower 100 Million People Worldwide to Hold $AB

Official Website: https://ab.org

Global Community Portal: https://www.ab.org/zh/community

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-dao-and-bitget-launch-dual-reward-campaign-distributing-2-6m-worth-of-ab-globally-302430162.html

