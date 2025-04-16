HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong has suspended handling goods mail services by sea to the United States and packages coming from that country over tariff hikes.It warned people who send items to the U.S. to 'be prepared to pay exorbitant and unreasonable fees due to the US's unreasonable and bullying acts.''The US is unreasonable, bullying and imposing tariffs abusively,' the country's postal service Hong Kong Post said in a statement Wednesday.'Hong Kong Post will definitely not collect any so-called tariffs on behalf of the US.'Hong Kong Post announced that the goods mail services suspension will take effect on April 27, but not applicable to postal items containing documents only, without goods.The US government had increased tariffs for postal items sent from China containing goods from May 2.The same tariffs apply on Hong Kong, which is a special administrative region of China.The Trump administration also eliminated the so-called 'de minimus' exemption applied to U.S.-bound international shipments last week.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX