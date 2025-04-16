Regenerative Medical Technology Group: Regenerative Medical Technologies Group Increased 2024 Sales by 70% Year Over Year with Increased Q4 Sales by 146% Year Over Year and Achieved Positive Operating Income for 2024

RMTG Reports Huge Sales Increases and Continued Positive Operating Income

Regenerative Medical Technologies Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG"), a regenerative medicine company, is pleased to announce that it closed its 2024 fiscal year with approximately $4.1 million in sales, a more than 70% increase over 2023 levels and achieved positive operating income for all of 2024 (defined below). The Company also increased Q4 sales of this year by 146% compared to Q4 sales of last year.

For fiscal 2024, the company only increased total operating expenses by 15% compared to the 70% increase in revenues and maintained gross margins of approximately 69% for both years, which points to the Company's accretive growth in overall operating income.

As well, Q4 sales for 2024 grew by over 50% compared to Q3 sales for 2024.

Sales were derived from the Company's 4 main revenue channels, Product sales, Equipment sales, Patient procedures, and Training.

"We are very happy with this year's performance and of reaching the very significant milestone of positive operating income, we expect to continue to grow revenues in our four main lines of business and increase operating income," said David Christensen CEO/President of the Company.

"This past year has been pivotal for us as we ramped up operations in our Cancun clinic and the coming year should prove even more significant for us as we move to increase sales and make future announcements about revenue generating buildouts," said Benito Novas, CEO/Founder Global Stem Cells Group.

Operating income is a GAAP measure calculated herein as revenue minus the cost of goods sold and operating expenses, excluding non-operating items such as interest and taxes.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group

Regen Med Tech Group is a regenerative medicine company offering diverse products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG). GSCG is an innovative provider of regenerative medicine solutions, dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative patient therapies. With a global presence and a multidisciplinary team of experts, the organization strives to harness the potential of stem cells and regenerative medicine to improve patient outcomes across various medical fields. Through its extensive network of clinics, research facilities, and training centers, GSCG is committed to pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine and making a positive impact on global healthcare. The Company also distributes stem cells and other regenerative based cell lines, and equipment internationally and likewise specializes in education and training physicians in the area of regenerative medicine.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Founded by Benito Novas, Global Stem Cells Group seeks to advance the field of regenerative medicine globally. With a robust presence across continents, the organization provides both treatments and educational programs aimed at empowering doctors, researchers, and patients. Through ISSCA, GSCG conducts specialized training, certification, and hands-on workshops designed to promote best practices in the application of cellular therapies.

To learn more about Global Stem Cells Group, Inc.'s companies, or ISSCA training event, please visit our website here www.stemcellsgroup.com or call +1 305 560 5331.

Forward Looking Statements

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the closing of the share exchange agreement. The words "plan", "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company herein, including those related to the opening of the Regenerative Medicine Clinic and Laboratory and its ability to expand into the UAE markets for regenerative care, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

