Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Antimon bei 59.000 USD/ t - Global Tactical's Antimonminen in den USA mit 32,95 % Gehalt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.04.2025 13:12 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 15 April 2025 were:

201.95c Capital only USD (cents)
152.47p Capital only Sterling (pence)
205.79c Including current year income USD (cents)
155.37p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 30,500 Ordinary shares on 9th December 2024, the Company has 189,270,248 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 52,552,553 shares held in Treasury.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.