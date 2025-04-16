ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $395 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $1.123 billion, or $4.80 per share, last year.Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $443 million or $1.91 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $11.810 billion from $11.228 billion last year.The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $395 Mln. vs. $1.123 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $4.80 last year. -Revenue: $11.810 Bln vs. $11.228 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX