OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The Canadian dollar rose to 1.3904 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3960.Against the yen and the euro, the loonie advanced to 102.73 and 1.5758 from an early 1-week low of 102.03 and a 5-day low of 1.5853, respectively.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.37 against the greenback, 107.00 against the yen and 1.52 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX