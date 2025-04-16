CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Concerns about economic growth in the U.S. assumed center-stage as markets digested the uncertain trade tariff environment. Anxiety about the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Wednesday also weighed on sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline. European benchmarks are trading in the red. Asian bourses also finished trading on a mostly negative note.The six-currency Dollar Index slipped further. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices rallied amidst hopes of trade talks between China and the U.S. The unexpected rise in crude oil inventories in the U.S. limited gains. Gold jumped to a fresh all-time high. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 40,323.50, down 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,354.90, down 0.77% Germany's DAX at 21,145.82, down 0.40% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,227.22, down 0.27% France's CAC 40 at 7,298.70, down 0.50% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,937.75, down 0.66% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 33,913.00, down 1.03% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,758.90, down 0.04% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,276.00, up 0.26% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,056.98, down 1.91%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1364, up 0.74% GBP/USD at 1.3266, up 0.33% USD/JPY at 142.71, down 0.32% AUD/USD at 0.6372, up 0.61% USD/CAD at 1.3910, down 0.35% Dollar Index at 99.55, down 0.66%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.330%, up 0.16% Germany at 2.5060%, down 1.53% France at 3.265%, down 1.24% U.K. at 4.6740%, up 0.54% Japan at 1.294%, up 0.23%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $65.25, up 0.90%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $61.94, up 0.99%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,320.30, up 2.47%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $83,867.26, down 2.15% Ethereum at $1,579.27, down 3.48% XRP at $2.07, down 3.88% BNB at $579.03, down 1.68% Solana at $125.60, down 5.19%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX