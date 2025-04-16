HyperFast chooses battery-based charging solutions from ADS-TEC Energy.

Charging infrastructure roll-out in Belgium with over a dozen of ADS-TEC's all-in-one solution, ChargePost.

Profitable build-out and operation of charging infrastructure thanks to award-winning technology from ADS-TEC Energy.

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, today announced that the company HyperFast is relying on the battery-buffered fast charging solution ChargePost going forward. HyperFast is part of the Energy Solutions Group, the largest independent producer of renewable energy in the Benelux. As an experienced provider in the field of charging infrastructure, HyperFast is actively driving the expansion of sustainable mobility solutions.

HyperFast opts for ADS-TEC Energy battery-based EV charging solutions for deployment in Belgium

Efficient charging infrastructure through a strong partnership

The company is seamlessly integrated into the MobilityPlus charging network and provides access to a large number of charging stations, including the networks of all connected roaming partners. As part of the current collaboration, HyperFast will operate more than a dozen ChargePosts in Belgium. While HyperFast manages the charging locations and ensures smooth operation, MobilityPlus takes care of commissioning and installing the charging solutions at the respective locations. This partnership will create a powerful, flexible and sustainable charging infrastructure that will significantly boost the ramp-up of electric mobility in the region.

Thomas Speidel, CEO and founder of ADS-TEC Energy, highlights: "E-mobility is growing rapidly, and with it the demand for a high-performance charging infrastructure. However, conventional solutions are reaching their limits in many places whether due to insufficient grid capacity or long implementation timelines. Our battery-based charging solutions enable ultra-fast charging regardless of local grid conditions and create new flexibility for operators."

Ultra-fast charging on the power-limited grid

Limited grid capacity poses a major challenge for the expansion of fast charging infrastructure in Belgium. Many locations lack sufficiently powerful grid connections to operate conventional fast chargers. With the battery-buffered solution from ADS-TEC Energy, HyperFast can provide charging capacities of up to 300 kW without an expensive and lengthy expansion of the existing grid capacity. Additionally, the award-winning ChargePost technology presents new revenue opportunities, even when no electric vehicle is charging. These include energy trading and the operation of attractive advertising space on the optionally available 75-inch screens. Alongside an efficient charging infrastructure, the solution therefore also offers financial benefits for operators.

About ADS-TEC Energy

Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators.

More information at: www.ads-tec-energy.com

About HyperFast

HyperFast is Energy Solutions Group's fast-charging network for electric vehicles. The current HyperFast network consists of 25 charging points. Following a strategic partnership with MobilityPlus, HyperFast is set to quadruple its network by the end of the year. All charging points are powered exclusively by green electricity supplied by Energy Solutions Group, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to sustainable mobility.

Energy Solutions Group (ESG) is the largest independent green energy producer in the Benelux. As a pioneer in the energy transition, ESG has been developing and managing large-scale solar and wind farms since 2009, integrating them with energy storage solutions such as batteries and charging infrastructure.

Currently, Energy Solutions Group has over 325 sustainable energy projects. The total contracted portfolio amounts to 1,035 megawatts, including 885 megawatts of generation capacity (solar and wind energy, of which 722 megawatts are in the Netherlands) and 150 megawatts of large-scale battery storage. The current operational portfolio of 666 megawatts supplies the energy needs of 250,000 households.

Energy Solutions Group will continue to strengthen its energy transition platform in the coming years by expanding into existing and new markets. To maximise its environmental impact, ESG aims to save more than 1 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2027.

Forward-looking Statements

