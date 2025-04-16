SpendMend Names Curtis McEntire as Chief Product Officer

Matt Parker, PharmD, MHA, steps in to lead Trulla division of SpendMend.

SpendMend, a leader in cost cycle management solutions for healthcare, has promoted Curtis McEntire to Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, McEntire will oversee the development, enhancement, and delivery of existing and future technology products within the SpendMend suite of solutions.

Curtis McEntire



McEntire brings deep expertise in product innovation and healthcare technology. In 2019, he co-founded Trulla, the healthcare industry's leading pharmacy procurement software, and prior to that, in 2011 he founded Mazree, an online marketplace that helps health systems redeploy and sell used medical equipment. Before becoming an entrepreneur, Curtis held senior leadership roles at Omnicell and Intermountain Healthcare, where he developed solutions to improve healthcare supply chain management.

Since SpendMend acquired Trulla in October 2022, Curtis McEntire has led the division to 5X revenue growth and more than tripled the support staff to improve client success and solution delivery. In his new role, he will continue to oversee Trulla's software development while also applying his product development expertise across finance, supply chain, and clinical areas to support the full SpendMend portfolio. As Curtis transitions, Matt Parker, PharmD, MHA-former pharmacy leader at Prisma Health and a five-year Trulla veteran-will step in as Vice President of Trulla Solutions to ensure continuity in operations and client delivery.

"Curtis has a proven ability to create and scale solutions that deliver real value to healthcare providers," said Jeremy Toth, Chief Information Officer at SpendMend. "His leadership and vision will be instrumental in shaping the future of our solutions and enhancing the financial health of our clients."

McEntire's impact on the healthcare industry has been widely recognized. In March 2014, he was named Innovator of the Year by ProcureCon for his work in healthcare procurement technology.

"I'm excited to take on this role and continue working with the larger SpendMend team to develop solutions that help hospitals and health systems improve financial performance," said Curtis McEntire. "As financial pressures on healthcare organizations grow, our mission is to provide the insights and tools they need to operate more efficiently and effectively."

About SpendMend

SpendMend is a leading provider of cost cycle management solutions for healthcare, helping hospitals and health systems optimize financial performance, recover lost revenue, and reduce unnecessary costs. SpendMend partners with over 120 of the top 150 health systems in the U.S., delivering technology-driven solutions and industry expertise to support financial sustainability.

For more information, visit www.spendmend.com.

SOURCE: SpendMend

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire