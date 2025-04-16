OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.45 A.M. ET).In the GreeniCAD, Inc. (ICAD) is up over 67% at $3.23. Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is up over 53% at $3.20. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) is up over 26% at $3.57. ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) is up over 12% at $1.83. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) is up over 12% at $1.65. ATIF Holdings Limited (ZBAI) is up over 12% at $1.10. NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) is up over 10% at $3.20. Comstock Inc. (LODE) is up over 8% at $2.10. Innventure, Inc. (INV) is up over 7% at $3.61. SAG Holdings Limited (SAG) is up over 7% at $1.16. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) is up over 13% at $4.40.In the RedOstin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (OST) is down over 29% at $2.25. Haoxin Holdings Limited (HXHX) is down over 20% at $2.46. Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) is down over 16% at $4.01. Classover Holdings, Inc. (KIDZ) is down over 13% at $1.20. Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) is down over 11% at $2.35. China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) is down over 8% at $15.28. Eve Holding, Inc. (EVEX) is down over 8% at $3.49. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) is down over 7% at $2.08. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) is down over 6% at $6.82.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX