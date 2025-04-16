FiberLight Agrees to Acquire Metro Fiber Networks

Transaction Will Expand FiberLight's Reach in Virginia and Pave the Way for Expansion to Charlotte, Myrtle Beach, and Atlanta

FiberLight, LLC , a leading provider of high-capacity fiber optic networks and connectivity services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Metro Fiber Networks (MFN), a dedicated fiber provider serving carriers and public institutions in Richmond and Virginia Beach. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2025 once customary requirements have been met. The financial terms are not being disclosed.

Once completed, the transaction will strengthen FiberLight's substantial existing network in Virginia, adding MFN's high-capacity conduit and fiber network connecting from the Virginia Beach cable landing station (CLS) to Richmond, VA. Virginia Beach CLS is a major subsea cable landing station supporting TransAtlantic and US-LATAM traffic.

MFN's route crosses York River and Hampton Harbor. It provides the most direct path and shortest latency between Virginia Beach CLS and Richmond, a substantial hyperscale and government data center availability zone.

MFN's assets will allow FiberLight to provide a unique and strategic fiber path that will integrate with its existing dense network in Northern Virginia, providing a comprehensive connectivity solution to customers in this critical data transport region.

"This transaction marks a significant milestone for FiberLight as we expand our network to reach Virginia Beach, which hosts the largest defense installation outside of the Pentagon and the largest CLS in the US," said FiberLight CEO Bill Major. "The MFN assets are a natural extension of our existing network and will allow us to provide customers with reliable, high-speed connectivity services to various organizations in Virginia."

FiberLight is owned by a consortium led by global infrastructure investment firm Morrison, together with co-shareholders Australian Retirement Trust (ART) and a managed client of UBS Asset Management. The acquisition of MFN bolsters FiberLight's presence in Virginia and paves the way for further expansion to Charlotte, Myrtle Beach, and Atlanta.

"FiberLight has built a robust fiber network in response to unprecedented enterprise demand for high-speed broadband connectivity in the US," said Perry Offutt, Chair of FiberLight and Partner at Morrison. "The acquisition of MFN diversifies FiberLight's regional footprint and enhances its ability to serve our customers. We are proud to support FiberLight's team and continued expansion."

MFN's advanced, low-latency fiber network assets further strengthen FiberLight's capabilities. FiberLight provides infrastructure-grade bandwidth solutions to its technology, hyperscale cloud, wholesale carrier, and enterprise customers within Virginia. FiberLight is committed to delivering high-quality services and ensuring a smooth transition for MFN's customers.

About FiberLight

FiberLight builds and operates mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our clients' digital transformation. With approximately 20,000 route miles of fiber networks and 300,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wavelength Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable, and cloud providers, as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit https://www.fiberlight.com .

About Morrison

Morrison is a leading global infrastructure manager, investing across the infrastructure risk spectrum. Established in 1988, Morrison had over US$25 billion of assets under management as of 31 December 2024. Our purpose is to invest wisely in ideas that matter. We believe the best investments serve an enduring societal need. We apply a specialist investment approach, refined over multiple decades and economic cycles, to invest in infrastructure for a modern economy. For more information, visit https://www.morrisonglobal.com .

