LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased slightly in March, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in March, following 4.1 percent increase in February .Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 3.2 percent from 2.8 percent. Similarly, clothing and footwear prices grew at a faster pace of 3.2 percent. On the other hand, the annual price growth in utility costs eased to 3.1 percent from 3.6 percent.On a month-on-month basis, the HICP moved up 0.3 percent in March after rising 0.4 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX