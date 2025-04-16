WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A comprehensive analysis of research found that individuals aged 50 and above who frequently used digital devices had significantly lower rates of cognitive impairment compared to those who used them less often.'For the first generation that was exposed to digital tools, their use is associated with better cognitive functioning,' said Dr Jared Benge, a clinical neuropsychologist at UT Health Austin's Comprehensive Memory Center. 'This is a more hopeful message than one might expect given concerns about brain rot, brain drain, and digital dementia.'Though it remains unclear whether digital device usage directly prevents mental decline or if those with better cognitive function are simply more inclined to engage with technology, researchers believe the findings challenge the idea that screen time leads to 'digital dementia.'The review analyzed 57 studies involving a total of 411,430 participants to find that technology use was associated with a 42 percent reduced risk of cognitive impairment. While technology use overall was linked to a lower risk of cognitive decline, the impact of social media specifically was less clear, with mixed findings reported.Notably, none of the 136 studies reviewed showed an increased risk of cognitive decline associated with technology use, a level of consistency that co-lead author Dr. Michael Scullin, professor of psychology and neuroscience at Baylor University, described as 'really quite rare.''Our findings are not a blanket endorsement of mindless scrolling,' Benge concluded. 'They are instead a hint that the generation that gave us the internet has found ways to get some net positive benefits from these tools to the brain.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX