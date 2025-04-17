Eugène Riconneaus introduces ER Ocean Recherche - Redesigning fashion materials in a laboratory

PARIS, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- French artist Eugène Riconneaus unveils ER Ocean Recherche, a pioneering project at the intersection of material design, biotechnology, and environmental responsibility. Inspired by biomimicry, this initiative transforms one of the ocean's most overlooked resources-marine biomass-into innovative and sustainable materials. ER Ocean Recherche is debuting with the launch of its first two marine-derived materials, SeiShell and SeiYarn, in collaboration with exclusive brands, marking a new era of eco-conscious design.

"The path to change is marked by mistakes. I have no guilt for daring to try", says Riconneaus.

Acknowledging the challenges and imperfections of ER Ocean Recherche's early developments. Innovation is rarely a linear journey, it is shaped by trial and error, unexpected turns, and moments of discovery. Riconneaus' workshop evolved into a laboratory, his brushes replaced by distillation equipment, and his palette by petri dishes.

Away from the public eye, he has been immersed in rigorous research. More than just a creative endeavour, the project has grown into a collaborative movement, bringing together leading experts, research institutions, laboratories, and innovators in blue biotechnology, united by a commitment to unlocking the ocean's potential.

What began as experiments in a workshop-transforming invasive seaweed and seafood waste from Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France-soon led Eugène Riconneaus into the depths of material science. His research introduced him to new microscopic allies, cyanobacteria, explored marine-based polymers and bio-pigments. One notable breakthrough was the discovery of a vivid blue pigment derived from microalgae, which has since become a signature element in many of his artworks.

«The job of designers has changed. I now design in microns: to think big, we need to start extra small», claims Riconneaus.

Believing that designers' role is evolving into a broader duty starting much earlier in the supply chain. Following years of research and experimentation, ER Ocean Recherche is now ready to unveil its latest innovation: a nanostructured marine material poised to disrupt the industry. It can be transformed into textile fibers for yarns and fabrics, coated to mimic leather, and adapted for various high-performance applications, without the use of plastic.

What fuelled this journey? Rather than waiting for responsible and scalable alternatives to appear, ER Ocean Recherche is committed to actively shaping them. True innovation cannot be expected to emerge design-ready-unless designers are part of its origin. Learn more on www.oceanrecherche.com

