Dow Jones News
17.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            267.80 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            252.40 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            259.4256

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,491,580 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,554,870.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 259.4256

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
778                266.20      08:28:41          00074871126TRLO0      XLON 
446                265.40      08:42:16          00074871594TRLO0      XLON 
290                265.40      08:42:16          00074871595TRLO0      XLON 
860                264.80      08:58:31          00074872256TRLO0      XLON 
188                264.60      09:18:26          00074873374TRLO0      XLON 
400                267.80      09:29:24          00074874286TRLO0      XLON 
319                267.80      09:29:24          00074874287TRLO0      XLON 
370                267.00      09:31:29          00074874462TRLO0      XLON 
355                267.00      09:31:29          00074874463TRLO0      XLON 
797                267.00      09:31:29          00074874464TRLO0      XLON 
828                266.40      09:31:38          00074874474TRLO0      XLON 
89                266.60      10:30:25          00074877782TRLO0      XLON 
698                266.60      10:30:25          00074877783TRLO0      XLON 
800                267.20      11:06:34          00074878682TRLO0      XLON 
44                267.20      11:06:34          00074878683TRLO0      XLON 
908                266.60      11:14:03          00074878966TRLO0      XLON 
800                266.60      11:14:03          00074878967TRLO0      XLON 
33                266.60      11:14:03          00074878968TRLO0      XLON 
15000               266.00      11:30:00          00074879362TRLO0      XLON 
721                266.00      11:30:02          00074879363TRLO0      XLON 
174                265.00      11:37:09          00074879510TRLO0      XLON 
174                265.00      11:37:09          00074879511TRLO0      XLON 
4                 265.00      11:37:09          00074879512TRLO0      XLON 
204                265.00      11:37:09          00074879513TRLO0      XLON 
403                265.00      11:37:09          00074879514TRLO0      XLON 
801                264.00      11:38:23          00074879584TRLO0      XLON 
363                264.00      11:38:23          00074879585TRLO0      XLON 
363                264.00      11:38:23          00074879591TRLO0      XLON 
339                263.00      11:38:26          00074879627TRLO0      XLON 
357                263.00      11:38:26          00074879628TRLO0      XLON 
300                263.20      11:51:03          00074880103TRLO0      XLON 
253                263.20      11:51:42          00074880124TRLO0      XLON 
268                263.20      11:51:42          00074880125TRLO0      XLON 
755                262.60      12:00:00          00074880323TRLO0      XLON 
527                260.40      12:01:00          00074880369TRLO0      XLON 
171                260.40      12:01:00          00074880370TRLO0      XLON 
369                258.40      12:10:07          00074880596TRLO0      XLON 
410                258.40      12:10:07          00074880597TRLO0      XLON 
697                257.00      12:23:38          00074880870TRLO0      XLON 
591                255.00      12:24:00          00074880939TRLO0      XLON 
107                255.00      12:24:00          00074880940TRLO0      XLON 
766                255.00      12:24:00          00074880941TRLO0      XLON 
529                255.00      12:24:22          00074880978TRLO0      XLON 
181                255.00      12:24:22          00074880979TRLO0      XLON 
151                255.00      12:24:22          00074880980TRLO0      XLON 
805                254.80      12:25:06          00074881011TRLO0      XLON 
822                254.80      12:27:55          00074881097TRLO0      XLON 
742                254.00      12:28:32          00074881125TRLO0      XLON 
980                255.00      12:52:32          00074881880TRLO0      XLON 
18                255.00      12:52:32          00074881881TRLO0      XLON 
420                254.80      12:53:50          00074881920TRLO0      XLON 
376                254.80      12:53:50          00074881921TRLO0      XLON 
400                256.60      13:26:40          00074882929TRLO0      XLON 
77                257.60      13:33:45          00074883184TRLO0      XLON 
776                257.60      13:38:34          00074883517TRLO0      XLON 
933                256.60      13:51:19          00074884224TRLO0      XLON 
14                256.20      13:56:37          00074884427TRLO0      XLON 
13                256.20      13:56:37          00074884428TRLO0      XLON 
176                256.20      14:00:28          00074884516TRLO0      XLON 
20                256.20      14:00:50          00074884545TRLO0      XLON 
605                256.20      14:05:20          00074884710TRLO0      XLON 
33                255.00      14:05:22          00074884712TRLO0      XLON 
823                255.00      14:05:22          00074884713TRLO0      XLON 
371                254.40      14:30:18          00074885808TRLO0      XLON 
87                254.40      14:32:46          00074886180TRLO0      XLON 
353                256.60      14:38:45          00074887133TRLO0      XLON 
513                256.60      14:38:45          00074887134TRLO0      XLON 
829                255.20      14:54:37          00074888881TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

