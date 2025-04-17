DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2024

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2024 17-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the company) ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2024 The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024 (including notice of the AGM to be held on 19 June 2025) (the annual report) will shortly be available for downloading from www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports. A copy of the notice of AGM will also be available to download from www.rea.co.uk/investors/calendar. Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism. The sections below entitled Chairman's statement, Dividends, Principal risks and uncertainties, Longer term viability statement, Going concern and Directors' responsibilities have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the financial statements below. HIGHLIGHTS Overview . Marked increase in profitability with EBITDA up 41.3 per cent to USD61.6 million . Debt profile and liquidity significantly improved . Good progress in bringing stone and sand to commercial production Financial . Revenue increased by 6.3 per cent to USD187.9 million (2023: USD176.7 million) primarily reflecting higher average selling prices (net of export duty and levy) at USD819 per tonne (2023: USD718 per tonne) and CPKO at USD1,094 per tonne (2023: USD749 per tonne) . Profit before tax of USD38.9 million (2023: loss before tax of USD29.2 million) principally due to higher revenues and positive non-routine items . DSN group's subscription of further shares in REA Kaltim completed in March 2024 with final subscription proceeds of USD53.6 million, increasing DSN's investment in the operating sub-group from 15 per cent to 35 per cent . Successful discussions with Bank Mandiri to refinance maturing debt, with two new bank loans and one repackaged bank loan agreed and drawn during 2024 . Purchase and cancellation of GBP9.2 million nominal of sterling notes due for redemption in August 2025, leaving GBP21.7 million outstanding at 31 December 2024 . Group net indebtedness reduced to USD159.3 million from USD188.4 million (including CDM) at 31 December 2024; pre-sale advances reduced by USD9.1 million . Full discharge of outstanding arrears of preference dividend of USD10.4 million (equivalent to 11.5p per preference share) in April 2024 Agricultural operations . FFB harvested down 10.5 per cent to 682,522 tonnes (2023: 762,260) reflecting the widespread impact of drier weather conditions and reduced group hectarage due to the replanting programme . Improved mill throughput with fewer breakdowns contributing to reduced labour costs . Replanting and extension planting proceeding as planned (respectively, 1,531 and 1,037 hectares) Stone and sand operations . ATP now managed by the group and accounted for as a 95 per cent group subsidiary . Stone production and sales started . Sand operation close to commercial production Sustainability and climate . One of the first palm oil companies to be EUDR ready . ZSL SPOTT score increased to 91.5 per cent (2023: 88.7 per cent) . RSPO certified plantations increased to 84.4 per cent (2023: 79.7 per cent) . Projects with smallholders to improve the sustainable component of the group's supply chain and promote sustainable palm oil production Outlook . Operational performance projected to benefit from continuing improvements to productivity and progressively increasing crops from currently immature areas reaching maturity . Stone production to provide a significant addition to results with sand production following . Debt profile and liquidity further improved by recent Bank Mandiri agreements for further loans and rephased repayment terms providing additional cash resources equivalent to USD52.6 million . Discussions at an advanced stage with holders of USD17.5 million nominal of dollar notes, out of a total outstanding of USD27.0 million and currently due for redemption in June 2026, to roll over their notes to December 2028 . Cash flow expected to be at good level in 2025 due to current firm CPO and CPKO prices CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 2024 saw a marked improvement in profitability of the group's operations. Higher selling prices more than offset the lower than expected production volumes that were reportedly widespread across the palm oil industry in Indonesia. Estate operating costs were also well controlled. Group revenue for 2024 amounted to USD187.9 million, USD10.2 million (6.3 per cent) higher than that achieved in 2023, resulting in EBITDA of USD61.6 million, up by 41.3 per cent from 2023. Operating profits amounted to USD35.0 million, 135.6 per cent higher than in the previous year (2023: USD14.8 million). FFB harvested fell back by 10.5 per cent in 2024 to 682,522 tonnes (2023: 762,260 tonnes). The fall can be attributed to generally widespread lower crop yields resulting from past drier weather conditions that inhibited female flowering as well as to the reduction in mature hectarage due to the group's replanting programme. Third party FFB purchases were similarly lower than in 2023. CPO, CPKO and palm kernel production for 2024 amounted to, respectively, 190,235 tonnes (2023: 209,994 tonnes), 18,086 tonnes (2023: 19,393 tonnes) and 44,286 tonnes (2023: 47,324 tonnes) with the group's three mills continuing to operate efficiently, with oil losses consistently minimised and below the standards for the industry. Mill capacity utilisation, as measured by average throughput per hour, saw further improvement during the year with fewer breakdowns contributing to reduced mill labour costs. Replanting and extension planting continued on schedule with a total of 1,531 hectares of mature palms being replanted and a further 1,037 hectares of new plantings being established in the group's PU estate. Subject to availability of funding, these programmes are expected to continue during 2025 at a similar rate to that achieved in 2024. Throughout 2024, the group continued to develop its leadership as a sustainable palm oil producer, cementing sustainability and climate action as core elements in all aspects of the group's business and long term strategy. In addition to maintaining 100 per cent RSPO certification for its three mills, the proportion of its RSPO certified plantations increased to 84.4 per cent from 79.7 per cent in 2023. The group also became one of the first palm oil companies to be independently verified as EUDR-ready, ensuring that the operations align with evolving regulatory requirements. To support smallholder inclusion, the group launched a programme designed to assist smallholders achieve RSPO certification and EU compliance. In 2024, the group's SPOTT score, in the assessment conducted by ZSL, increased to 91.5 per cent from 88.7 per cent in 2023, reinforcing the group's status as a leading sustainable palm oil producer. Good progress was made throughout 2024 in bringing both the stone and sand operations to commercial production, although some permitting delays meant that their contribution to the group's financial results for the year was immaterial. Both operations, however, should start to make meaningful contributions in 2025. Following the change in its ownership structure, the stone company is now being managed and accounted for as a 95 per cent subsidiary of the company. The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, opened the year at USD940 per tonne and remained firm during the first half of the year. The second half of the year saw prices strengthen considerably, largely as a consequence of generally lower CPO production and increased demand, closing at USD1,265 per tonne at the end of 2024. The average selling price for the group's CPO during the year, including premia for certified oil but net of export duty and levy, adjusted to FOB Samarinda, was 14.1 per cent higher at USD819 per tonne (2023: USD718 per tonne) and the average selling price for CPKO, on the same basis, was 46.1 per cent higher at USD1,094 per tonne (2023: USD749 per tonne). By contrast, average premia realised for sales of certified oil increased to just USD14 per tonne (2023: USD13 per tonne) for CPO sold with ISCC certification, and fell to USD12 per tonne (2023: USD15 per tonne) and USD77 per tonne (2023: USD213 per tonne) for, respectively, CPO and CPKO sold with RSPO certification. Profit before tax for 2024 was USD38.9 million (after an impairment write back of USD3.1 million) compared with a loss of USD29.2 million in 2023 (after impairment and similar charges of USD26.1 million). Administrative costs, before deduction of amounts capitalised were broadly in line with those of 2023. Interest income amounted to USD3.4 million (2023: USD4.1 million). During the year there was a USD6.6 million release of a provision for interest payable by the stone company. Other gains and losses included gains of USD6.6 million from exchange movements, principally in relation to rupiah borrowings (2023: loss of USD4.2 million). Finance costs in 2024 were slightly lower at USD16.4 million (2023: USD17.5 million). Following completion in March 2024 of the issue of further shares in REA Kaltim to the DSN group, the group's ownership of REA Kaltim was diluted from 85 per cent to 65 per cent. At 31 December 2024, shareholders' funds less non-controlling interests amounted to USD224.5 million (2023: USD219.8 million) and non-controlling interests to USD70.5 million (2023: USD14.3 million). The subscription monies received from the DSN group enabled the group to materially reduce group net debt, presale

