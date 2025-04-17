R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -4

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2024

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2024 17-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the company) ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2024 The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024 (including notice of the AGM to be held on 19 June 2025) (the annual report) will shortly be available for downloading from www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports. A copy of the notice of AGM will also be available to download from www.rea.co.uk/investors/calendar. Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism. The sections below entitled Chairman's statement, Dividends, Principal risks and uncertainties, Longer term viability statement, Going concern and Directors' responsibilities have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the financial statements below. HIGHLIGHTS Overview . Marked increase in profitability with EBITDA up 41.3 per cent to USD61.6 million . Debt profile and liquidity significantly improved . Good progress in bringing stone and sand to commercial production Financial . Revenue increased by 6.3 per cent to USD187.9 million (2023: USD176.7 million) primarily reflecting higher average selling prices (net of export duty and levy) at USD819 per tonne (2023: USD718 per tonne) and CPKO at USD1,094 per tonne (2023: USD749 per tonne) . Profit before tax of USD38.9 million (2023: loss before tax of USD29.2 million) principally due to higher revenues and positive non-routine items . DSN group's subscription of further shares in REA Kaltim completed in March 2024 with final subscription proceeds of USD53.6 million, increasing DSN's investment in the operating sub-group from 15 per cent to 35 per cent . Successful discussions with Bank Mandiri to refinance maturing debt, with two new bank loans and one repackaged bank loan agreed and drawn during 2024 . Purchase and cancellation of GBP9.2 million nominal of sterling notes due for redemption in August 2025, leaving GBP21.7 million outstanding at 31 December 2024 . Group net indebtedness reduced to USD159.3 million from USD188.4 million (including CDM) at 31 December 2024; pre-sale advances reduced by USD9.1 million . Full discharge of outstanding arrears of preference dividend of USD10.4 million (equivalent to 11.5p per preference share) in April 2024 Agricultural operations . FFB harvested down 10.5 per cent to 682,522 tonnes (2023: 762,260) reflecting the widespread impact of drier weather conditions and reduced group hectarage due to the replanting programme . Improved mill throughput with fewer breakdowns contributing to reduced labour costs . Replanting and extension planting proceeding as planned (respectively, 1,531 and 1,037 hectares) Stone and sand operations . ATP now managed by the group and accounted for as a 95 per cent group subsidiary . Stone production and sales started . Sand operation close to commercial production Sustainability and climate . One of the first palm oil companies to be EUDR ready . ZSL SPOTT score increased to 91.5 per cent (2023: 88.7 per cent) . RSPO certified plantations increased to 84.4 per cent (2023: 79.7 per cent) . Projects with smallholders to improve the sustainable component of the group's supply chain and promote sustainable palm oil production Outlook . Operational performance projected to benefit from continuing improvements to productivity and progressively increasing crops from currently immature areas reaching maturity . Stone production to provide a significant addition to results with sand production following . Debt profile and liquidity further improved by recent Bank Mandiri agreements for further loans and rephased repayment terms providing additional cash resources equivalent to USD52.6 million . Discussions at an advanced stage with holders of USD17.5 million nominal of dollar notes, out of a total outstanding of USD27.0 million and currently due for redemption in June 2026, to roll over their notes to December 2028 . Cash flow expected to be at good level in 2025 due to current firm CPO and CPKO prices CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 2024 saw a marked improvement in profitability of the group's operations. Higher selling prices more than offset the lower than expected production volumes that were reportedly widespread across the palm oil industry in Indonesia. Estate operating costs were also well controlled. Group revenue for 2024 amounted to USD187.9 million, USD10.2 million (6.3 per cent) higher than that achieved in 2023, resulting in EBITDA of USD61.6 million, up by 41.3 per cent from 2023. Operating profits amounted to USD35.0 million, 135.6 per cent higher than in the previous year (2023: USD14.8 million). FFB harvested fell back by 10.5 per cent in 2024 to 682,522 tonnes (2023: 762,260 tonnes). The fall can be attributed to generally widespread lower crop yields resulting from past drier weather conditions that inhibited female flowering as well as to the reduction in mature hectarage due to the group's replanting programme. Third party FFB purchases were similarly lower than in 2023. CPO, CPKO and palm kernel production for 2024 amounted to, respectively, 190,235 tonnes (2023: 209,994 tonnes), 18,086 tonnes (2023: 19,393 tonnes) and 44,286 tonnes (2023: 47,324 tonnes) with the group's three mills continuing to operate efficiently, with oil losses consistently minimised and below the standards for the industry. Mill capacity utilisation, as measured by average throughput per hour, saw further improvement during the year with fewer breakdowns contributing to reduced mill labour costs. Replanting and extension planting continued on schedule with a total of 1,531 hectares of mature palms being replanted and a further 1,037 hectares of new plantings being established in the group's PU estate. Subject to availability of funding, these programmes are expected to continue during 2025 at a similar rate to that achieved in 2024. Throughout 2024, the group continued to develop its leadership as a sustainable palm oil producer, cementing sustainability and climate action as core elements in all aspects of the group's business and long term strategy. In addition to maintaining 100 per cent RSPO certification for its three mills, the proportion of its RSPO certified plantations increased to 84.4 per cent from 79.7 per cent in 2023. The group also became one of the first palm oil companies to be independently verified as EUDR-ready, ensuring that the operations align with evolving regulatory requirements. To support smallholder inclusion, the group launched a programme designed to assist smallholders achieve RSPO certification and EU compliance. In 2024, the group's SPOTT score, in the assessment conducted by ZSL, increased to 91.5 per cent from 88.7 per cent in 2023, reinforcing the group's status as a leading sustainable palm oil producer. Good progress was made throughout 2024 in bringing both the stone and sand operations to commercial production, although some permitting delays meant that their contribution to the group's financial results for the year was immaterial. Both operations, however, should start to make meaningful contributions in 2025. Following the change in its ownership structure, the stone company is now being managed and accounted for as a 95 per cent subsidiary of the company. The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, opened the year at USD940 per tonne and remained firm during the first half of the year. The second half of the year saw prices strengthen considerably, largely as a consequence of generally lower CPO production and increased demand, closing at USD1,265 per tonne at the end of 2024. The average selling price for the group's CPO during the year, including premia for certified oil but net of export duty and levy, adjusted to FOB Samarinda, was 14.1 per cent higher at USD819 per tonne (2023: USD718 per tonne) and the average selling price for CPKO, on the same basis, was 46.1 per cent higher at USD1,094 per tonne (2023: USD749 per tonne). By contrast, average premia realised for sales of certified oil increased to just USD14 per tonne (2023: USD13 per tonne) for CPO sold with ISCC certification, and fell to USD12 per tonne (2023: USD15 per tonne) and USD77 per tonne (2023: USD213 per tonne) for, respectively, CPO and CPKO sold with RSPO certification. Profit before tax for 2024 was USD38.9 million (after an impairment write back of USD3.1 million) compared with a loss of USD29.2 million in 2023 (after impairment and similar charges of USD26.1 million). Administrative costs, before deduction of amounts capitalised were broadly in line with those of 2023. Interest income amounted to USD3.4 million (2023: USD4.1 million). During the year there was a USD6.6 million release of a provision for interest payable by the stone company. Other gains and losses included gains of USD6.6 million from exchange movements, principally in relation to rupiah borrowings (2023: loss of USD4.2 million). Finance costs in 2024 were slightly lower at USD16.4 million (2023: USD17.5 million). Following completion in March 2024 of the issue of further shares in REA Kaltim to the DSN group, the group's ownership of REA Kaltim was diluted from 85 per cent to 65 per cent. At 31 December 2024, shareholders' funds less non-controlling interests amounted to USD224.5 million (2023: USD219.8 million) and non-controlling interests to USD70.5 million (2023: USD14.3 million). The subscription monies received from the DSN group enabled the group to materially reduce group net debt, presale

advances from customers, and to eliminate all arrears of dividend on the preference shares. Net debt at 31 December 2024 amounted to USD159.3 million (2023: USD178.2 million, excluding CDM net indebtedness of USD10.2 million) and prepaid sales advances from customers to USD8.0 million (2023: USD17.1 million). Dividends arising on the preference shares in June and December 2024 were paid on the due dates. As a priority, the group intends to continue to reduce its debt and accordingly does not intend at this time to declare any dividends on the group's ordinary shares. Since the year end, further steps have been taken to improve the group's liquidity. In March 2025, agreements were concluded with Bank Mandiri to provide further term loans and to amend the repayment terms of certain existing loans to REA Kaltim and SYB, thereby providing the group with additional cash resources equivalent to USD37.6 million. Additionally, Bank Mandiri has provided a new term loan to PU, equivalent to USD15.0 million (of which USD5.1 million has been drawn down) to assist in financing PU's continuing development programme. The additional cash resources at the end of 2024, together with the further liquidity resulting from the enhanced bank facilities in Indonesia, will support the repayment in August 2025 of the sterling notes due, repayments falling due in the short term on existing borrowings, as well as the elimination of the remaining prepaid sales advances from customers. The group intends further to improve the maturity profile of its debt by inviting holders of its USD27.0 million nominal of dollar notes to roll over their notes until 31 December 2028. Discussions are at an advanced stage with holders of USD17.5 million nominal of dollar notes, who have confirmed their willingness, subject to agreement of detailed terms, to rollover their notes. Building on the strategic initiatives of 2023, good progress was made in 2024 in addressing the legacy of excessive net indebtedness and simplifying the group structure. Net debt has reduced as detailed above and the group has assumed substantially full ownership and control of the stone operations. Discussions are in hand which are expected to lead to the sand operations becoming similarly owned and controlled by the group, facilitating savings in sand and stone overheads. With liquidity improved, certainty as to the group's ability to retire the sterling notes, a stable outlook for CPO and CPKO prices, and operational performance benefitting from the substantial investments in infrastructure and factories in recent years allowing levels of capital expenditure to normalise, the group expects that its financial position will continue to strengthen. With financing costs continuing to reduce as net debt falls, the plantation operations should generate cash flows at good levels. With stone production expected to provide a valuable addition to 2025 results and a positive contribution from the sand mining operations also likely to follow, the prospects for the group are encouraging. The group's much improved financial position and prospects contrast favourably with the group's situation in 2017 when Carol Gysin assumed the role of group managing director. Carol has decided to step down from that position at the end of 2025. I would like to express the board's appreciation of Carol's successful stewardship of the group during a difficult period. The board intends to appoint Luke Robinow to succeed Carol, confident that, after 17 years working for the group in Indonesia, latterly as President Director of REA Kaltim, Luke will drive the group's continued recovery and enable it to fulfil its potential. David J BLACKETT Chairman DIVIDENDS All arrears of dividend outstanding on the company's preference shares (amounting in aggregate to 11.5p per preference share as at 31 December 2023) were discharged in April 2024 and the fixed semi-annual dividends that fell due on the preference shares in June 2024 and December 2024 were paid on their due dates. While the dividends on the preference shares were more than six months in arrear, the company was not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares but with the payment in full of the outstanding arrears of preference dividend that is no longer the case. Nevertheless, in view of the group's current level of net debt, no dividend in respect of the ordinary shares has been paid or is proposed in respect of 2024. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The sixty fifth annual general meeting (AGM) of R.E.A. Holdings plc to be held at the London office of Ashurst LLP at London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 19 June 2025 at 10.00 am. Attendance To help manage the number of people in attendance, we are asking that only shareholders or their duly nominated proxies or corporate representatives attend the AGM in person. Anyone who is not a shareholder or their duly nominated proxies or corporate representatives should not attend the AGM unless arrangements have been made in advance with the company secretary by emailing company.secretary@rea.co.uk. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote on each of the resolutions in the notice in advance of the meeting: (i) by visiting Computershare's electronic proxy service www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy (and so that the appointment is received by the service by no later than 10.00 am on 17 June 2025); or (ii) via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service; or (iii) by completing, signing and returning a form of proxy to the Company's registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to arrive by no later than 10.00 am on 17 June 2025; or (iv) by using the Proxymity platform if you are an institutional investor (for more information see Notice). The company will make further updates, if any, about the meeting at www.rea.co.uk/investors/regulatory-news and on the website's home page. Shareholders are accordingly requested to visit the group's website for any such further updates. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that the directors currently consider to be material or prospectively material are described below, together with climate-related risks and the opportunities that these may provide. There are or may be further risks and uncertainties faced by the group (such as future natural disasters or acts of God) that the directors currently deem immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a material adverse impact on the group. Identi?cation, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with sustainability matters forms part of the group's system of internal control for which the board has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that responsibility as described in Corporate governance in the annual report. Material risks, related policies and the group's successes and failures with respect to sustainability matters and the measures taken in response to any failures are described in more detail in Climate-related risks and opportunities below. Geo-political uncertainty, such as may be caused by wars, can lead to pricing volatility and shortages of the necessary inputs to the group's operations, such as fuel and fertiliser, inflating group costs and negatively impacting the group's production volumes. The impact of input shortages, however, may be offset by a consequential benefit to prices of the group's outputs. Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors endeavour to manage the group's ?nances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse impacts from both identi?ed and unidentified areas of risk, but such management cannot provide insurance against every possible eventuality. Risks assessed by the directors as currently being of particular signi?cance are those detailed below under: . Agricultural operations - Produce prices . Agricultural operations - Other operational factors . Stone and sand operations - Sales . General - Funding The directors' assessment, as respects the above risks, re?ects both the key importance of those risks in relation to the matters considered in the Longer term viability statement below and more generally the extent of the negative impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. Risk Potential impact Mitigating or other relevant considerations Agricultural operations Cultivation risks Failure to achieve optimal A reduction in harvested crop resulting The group has adopted standard operating upkeep standards in loss of potential revenue practices designed to achieve required upkeep standards Pest and disease damage to oil A loss of crop or reduction in the The group adopts best agricultural practice palms and growing crops quality of harvest resulting in loss of to limit pests and diseases potential revenue Other operational factors The group maintains stocks of necessary inputs to provide resilience and has Shortages of necessary inputs to Disruption of operations or increased established biogas plants to improve its the operations, such as fuel and input costs leading to reduced profit self-reliance in relation to fuel. fertiliser margins Construction of a further biogas plant in due course would increase self-reliance and

reduce costs as well as GHG emissions The group endeavours to employ a sufficient FFB crops becoming rotten or over ripe complement of harvesters within its workforce High levels of rainfall or other leading either to a loss of CPO to harvest expected crops, to provide its factors restricting or production (and hence revenue) or to the transport fleet with sufficient capacity to preventing harvesting, production of CPO that has an above collect expected crops under likely weather collection or processing of FFB average free fatty acid content and is conditions and to maintain resilience in its crops saleable only at a discount to normal palm oil mills with each of the mills market prices operating separately and some ability within each mill to switch from steam based to biogas or diesel based electricity generation Disruptions to river transport The requirement for CPO and CPKO storage The group's bulk storage facilities have between the main area of exceeding available capacity and forcing sufficient capacity for expected production operations and the Port of a temporary cessation in FFB harvesting volumes and, together with the further Samarinda or delays in or processing with a resultant loss of storage facilities afforded by the group's collection of CPO and CPKO from crop and consequential loss of potential fleet of barges, have hitherto always proved the transhipment terminal revenue adequate to meet the group's requirements for CPO and CPKO storage. Occurrence of an uninsured or inadequately insured adverse The group maintains insurance at levels that event; certain risks (such as it considers reasonable against those risks crop loss through fire or other Material loss of potential revenues or that can be economically insured and perils), for which insurance claims against the group mitigates uninsured risks to the extent cover is either not available or reasonably feasible by management practices is considered disproportionately expensive, are not insured Produce prices Volatility of CPO and CPKO Swings in CPO and CPKO prices should be prices which as primary moderated by the fact that the annual oilseed commodities may be affected by Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO and crops account for the major proportion of levels of world economic CPKO and a consequent reduction in cash world vegetable oil production and producers activity and factors affecting flow of such crops can reduce or increase their the world economy, including production within a relatively short time levels of inflation and interest frame rates The Indonesian government applies sliding scales of charges on exports of CPO and CPKO, which are varied from time to time in Restriction on sale of the response to prevailing prices, and has, on group's CPO and CPKO at world occasions, placed temporary restrictions on market prices including Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO and the export of CPO and CPKO; several such restrictions on Indonesian CPKO and a consequent reduction in cash measures were introduced in 2022 in response exports of palm products and flow to generally rising prices precipitated by imposition of high export the war in the Ukraine but, whilst impacting charges prices in the short term, were subsequently modified to afford producers economic margins. The export levy charge funds biodiesel subsidies and thus supports the local price of CPO Depression of selling prices for CPO and The imposition of controls or taxes on CPO or Disruption of world markets for CPKO if arbitrage between markets for CPKO in one area can be expected to result in CPO and CPKO by the imposition competing vegetable oils proves greater consumption of alternative vegetable of import controls or taxes in insufficient to compensate for the oils within that area and the substitution consuming countries market disruption created outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other vegetable oils Expansion The group holds sufficient fully titled or allocated land areas suitable for planting to Failure to secure in full, or Inability to complete, or delays in enable it to complete its immediately planned delays in securing, the land or completing, the planned extension extension planting. It works continuously to funding required for the group's planting programme with a consequential maintain permits for the planting of these planned extension planting reduction in the group's prospective areas and aims to manage its finances to programme growth ensure, in so far as practicable, that it will be able to fund any planned extension planting programme A shortfall in achieving the group's planned extension A possible adverse effect on market The group maintains flexibility in its planting programme negatively perceptions as to the value of the planting programme to be able to respond to impacting the continued growth group's securities changes in circumstances of the group Sustainable practices Failure by the agricultural The group has established standard practices operations to meet the standards designed to ensure that it meets its expected of them as a large Reputational and financial damage obligations, monitors performance against employer of significant economic those practices and investigates thoroughly importance to local communities and takes action to prevent recurrence in respect of any failures identified The group is committed to sustainable Criticism of the group's development of oil palm and has obtained RSPO environmental practices by certification for most of its current conservation organisations operations. All group oil palm plantings are scrutinising land areas that on land areas from which trees have fall within a region that in Reputational and financial damage previously been extracted by logging places includes substantial companies and which have subsequently been areas of unspoilt primary zoned by the Indonesian authorities as rainforest inhabited by diverse appropriate for agricultural development. The flora and fauna group maintains substantial conservation reserves that safeguard landscape level biodiversity Community relations The group seeks to foster mutually beneficial economic and social interaction between the Disruption of operations, including local villages and the agricultural A material breakdown in blockages restricting access to oil palm operations. In particular, the group gives relations between the group and plantings and mills, resulting in priority to applications for employment from the host population in the area reduced and poorer quality CPO and CPKO members of the local population, encourages

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -4-

of the agricultural operations production local farmers and tradesmen to act as suppliers to the group, its employees and their dependents and promotes smallholder development of oil palm plantings Disputes over compensation The group has established standard procedures payable for land areas allocated to ensure fair and transparent compensation to the group that were Disruption of operations, including negotiations and encourages the local previously used by local blockages restricting access to the area authorities, with whom the group has communities for the cultivation the subject of the disputed compensation developed good relations and who are of crops or as respects which therefore generally supportive of the group, local communities otherwise have to assist in mediating settlements rights Where claims from individuals in relation to Individuals party to a Disruption of operations, including compensation agreements are found to have a compensation agreement blockages restricting access to the valid basis, the group seeks to agree a new subsequently denying or areas the subject of the compensation compensation arrangement; where such claims disputing aspects of the disputed by the affected individuals are found to be falsely based the group agreement encourages appropriate action by the local authorities Stone and sand operations Production The stone and sand concession holding Failure by external contractors companies endeavour to use experienced to achieve agreed production Reduction in revenue contractors, to supervise them closely and to volumes with optimal extraction take care to ensure that they have equipment rates of capacity appropriate for the planned production volumes External factors, in particular Adverse external factors would not normally weather, delaying or preventing Reduced production and consequent loss have a continuing impact for more than a delivery of extracted stone and of revenue limited period sand Geological assessments, which Unforeseen extraction complications The stone and sand concession holding are extrapolations based on causing cost overruns and production companies seek to ensure the accuracy of statistical sampling, proving delays or failure to achieve projected geological assessments of any extraction inaccurate production resulting in loss of revenue programme and reduced operating margins Sales The group aims to secure forward sales Inadequate demand reducing sales Reduced revenue and profits offtake agreements for stone and sand and to volumes set its production targets to align with the expected offtake For the stone operations, the group has established transport corridors to east and Transport constraints delaying Failure to meet contractual sale west of the main stone deposit and intends deliveries or reducing delivered obligations with loss of revenue and that regular maintenance will ensure that volumes possible consequential costs these corridors remain fit for purpose; the sand concession is adjacent to the Mahakam River and barges are readily available to effect sand deliveries There are currently no other stone quarries Local competition reducing stone of similar quality or volume in the vicinity and sand prices Reduced revenue and operating margins of the stone concessions and the cost of transporting stone should restrict competition Imposition of additional The Indonesian government has not to date royalties or duties on the imposed measures that would seriously affect extraction of stone or sand or Reduced revenue the viability of Indonesian stone and sand imposition of export quarrying operations restrictions Sustainable practices The areas of the stone and sand concessions are relatively small and should not be difficult to supervise. The concession Failure by the stone and sand holding companies are committed to operations to meet the standards Reputational and financial damage international standards of best environmental expected of them and social practice and, in particular, to proper management of waste water and reinstatement of quarried and mined areas on completion of extraction operations General IT security The group's IT controls and financial reporting systems and procedures are independently audited and tested annually and IT related fraud including cyber recommendations for corrective actions to attacks that are becoming Losses as a result of disruption of enhance controls are implemented accordingly. increasingly prevalent and control systems and theft Several upgrades to firewalls and other sophisticated anti-malware protections were installed during 2024 and a disaster recovery plan has been fully tested and implemented. Cyber security reviews are conducted periodically Currency As respects costs and sterling denominated shareholder capital, the group considers that the risk of adverse exchange movements is inherent in the group's business and Strengthening of sterling or the Adverse exchange movements on those structure and must simply be accepted. As rupiah against the dollar components of group costs and funding respects borrowings, where practicable the that arise in rupiah or sterling group seeks to borrow in dollars but, when borrowing in sterling or rupiah, considers it better to accept the resultant currency risk than to hedge that risk with hedging instruments Cost inflation Increased costs as result of For each of the group's products, cost worldwide economic factors or inflation is likely to have a broadly equal shortages of required inputs impact on all producers of that product and (such as shortages of fuel or Reduction in operating margins may be expected to restrict supply if fertiliser arising from the production of the product becomes uneconomic.

