R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -5-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2024 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2024 
17-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the company) 
 
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2024 
 
The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024 (including notice of the AGM to be held on 19 June 
2025) (the annual report) will shortly be available for downloading from www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports. 
 
A copy of the notice of AGM will also be available to download from www.rea.co.uk/investors/calendar. 
 
Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will 
be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The sections below entitled Chairman's statement, Dividends, Principal risks and uncertainties, Longer term viability 
statement, Going concern and Directors' responsibilities have been extracted without material adjustment from the 
annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the 
financial statements below. 
 
 
HIGHLIGHTS 
 
Overview 
 
. Marked increase in profitability with EBITDA up 41.3 per cent to USD61.6 million 
. Debt profile and liquidity significantly improved 
. Good progress in bringing stone and sand to commercial production 
 
Financial 
 
. Revenue increased by 6.3 per cent to USD187.9 million (2023: USD176.7 million) primarily reflecting higher average 
selling prices (net of export duty and levy) at USD819 per tonne (2023: USD718 per tonne) and CPKO at USD1,094 per tonne 
(2023: USD749 per tonne) 
. Profit before tax of USD38.9 million (2023: loss before tax of USD29.2 million) principally due to higher revenues and 
positive non-routine items 
. DSN group's subscription of further shares in REA Kaltim completed in March 2024 with final subscription proceeds of 
USD53.6 million, increasing DSN's investment in the operating sub-group from 15 per cent to 35 per cent 
. Successful discussions with Bank Mandiri to refinance maturing debt, with two new bank loans and one repackaged bank 
loan agreed and drawn during 2024 
. Purchase and cancellation of GBP9.2 million nominal of sterling notes due for redemption in August 2025, leaving GBP21.7 
million outstanding at 31 December 2024 
. Group net indebtedness reduced to USD159.3 million from USD188.4 million (including CDM) at 31 December 2024; pre-sale 
advances reduced by USD9.1 million 
. Full discharge of outstanding arrears of preference dividend of USD10.4 million (equivalent to 11.5p per preference 
share) in April 2024 
 
Agricultural operations 
 
. FFB harvested down 10.5 per cent to 682,522 tonnes (2023: 762,260) reflecting the widespread impact of drier weather 
conditions and reduced group hectarage due to the replanting programme 
. Improved mill throughput with fewer breakdowns contributing to reduced labour costs 
. Replanting and extension planting proceeding as planned (respectively, 1,531 and 1,037 hectares) 
 
Stone and sand operations 
 
. ATP now managed by the group and accounted for as a 95 per cent group subsidiary 
. Stone production and sales started 
. Sand operation close to commercial production 
 
Sustainability and climate 
 
. One of the first palm oil companies to be EUDR ready 
. ZSL SPOTT score increased to 91.5 per cent (2023: 88.7 per cent) 
. RSPO certified plantations increased to 84.4 per cent (2023: 79.7 per cent) 
. Projects with smallholders to improve the sustainable component of the group's supply chain and promote sustainable 
palm oil production 
 
Outlook 
 
. Operational performance projected to benefit from continuing improvements to productivity and progressively 
increasing crops from currently immature areas reaching maturity 
. Stone production to provide a significant addition to results with sand production following 
. Debt profile and liquidity further improved by recent Bank Mandiri agreements for further loans and rephased 
repayment terms providing additional cash resources equivalent to USD52.6 million 
. Discussions at an advanced stage with holders of USD17.5 million nominal of dollar notes, out of a total outstanding 
of USD27.0 million and currently due for redemption in June 2026, to roll over their notes to December 2028 
. Cash flow expected to be at good level in 2025 due to current firm CPO and CPKO prices 
 
 
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 
 
2024 saw a marked improvement in profitability of the group's operations. Higher selling prices more than offset the 
lower than expected production volumes that were reportedly widespread across the palm oil industry in Indonesia. 
Estate operating costs were also well controlled. 
 
Group revenue for 2024 amounted to USD187.9 million, USD10.2 million (6.3 per cent) higher than that achieved in 2023, 
resulting in EBITDA of USD61.6 million, up by 41.3 per cent from 2023. Operating profits amounted to USD35.0 million, 135.6 
per cent higher than in the previous year (2023: USD14.8 million). 
 
FFB harvested fell back by 10.5 per cent in 2024 to 682,522 tonnes (2023: 762,260 tonnes). The fall can be attributed 
to generally widespread lower crop yields resulting from past drier weather conditions that inhibited female flowering 
as well as to the reduction in mature hectarage due to the group's replanting programme. Third party FFB purchases were 
similarly lower than in 2023. 
 
CPO, CPKO and palm kernel production for 2024 amounted to, respectively, 190,235 tonnes (2023: 209,994 tonnes), 18,086 
tonnes (2023: 19,393 tonnes) and 44,286 tonnes (2023: 47,324 tonnes) with the group's three mills continuing to operate 
efficiently, with oil losses consistently minimised and below the standards for the industry. Mill capacity 
utilisation, as measured by average throughput per hour, saw further improvement during the year with fewer breakdowns 
contributing to reduced mill labour costs. 
 
Replanting and extension planting continued on schedule with a total of 1,531 hectares of mature palms being replanted 
and a further 1,037 hectares of new plantings being established in the group's PU estate. Subject to availability of 
funding, these programmes are expected to continue during 2025 at a similar rate to that achieved in 2024. 
 
Throughout 2024, the group continued to develop its leadership as a sustainable palm oil producer, cementing 
sustainability and climate action as core elements in all aspects of the group's business and long term strategy. In 
addition to maintaining 100 per cent RSPO certification for its three mills, the proportion of its RSPO certified 
plantations increased to 84.4 per cent from 79.7 per cent in 2023. The group also became one of the first palm oil 
companies to be independently verified as EUDR-ready, ensuring that the operations align with evolving regulatory 
requirements. To support smallholder inclusion, the group launched a programme designed to assist smallholders achieve 
RSPO certification and EU compliance. In 2024, the group's SPOTT score, in the assessment conducted by ZSL, increased 
to 91.5 per cent from 88.7 per cent in 2023, reinforcing the group's status as a leading sustainable palm oil producer. 
 
Good progress was made throughout 2024 in bringing both the stone and sand operations to commercial production, 
although some permitting delays meant that their contribution to the group's financial results for the year was 
immaterial. Both operations, however, should start to make meaningful contributions in 2025. Following the change in 
its ownership structure, the stone company is now being managed and accounted for as a 95 per cent subsidiary of the 
company. 
 
The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, opened the year at USD940 per tonne and remained firm during the first half of the year. 
The second half of the year saw prices strengthen considerably, largely as a consequence of generally lower CPO 
production and increased demand, closing at USD1,265 per tonne at the end of 2024. The average selling price for the 
group's CPO during the year, including premia for certified oil but net of export duty and levy, adjusted to FOB 
Samarinda, was 14.1 per cent higher at USD819 per tonne (2023: USD718 per tonne) and the average selling price for CPKO, on 
the same basis, was 46.1 per cent higher at USD1,094 per tonne (2023: USD749 per tonne). 
 
By contrast, average premia realised for sales of certified oil increased to just USD14 per tonne (2023: USD13 per tonne) 
for CPO sold with ISCC certification, and fell to USD12 per tonne (2023: USD15 per tonne) and USD77 per tonne (2023: USD213 per 
tonne) for, respectively, CPO and CPKO sold with RSPO certification. 
 
Profit before tax for 2024 was USD38.9 million (after an impairment write back of USD3.1 million) compared with a loss of 
USD29.2 million in 2023 (after impairment and similar charges of USD26.1 million). Administrative costs, before deduction 
of amounts capitalised were broadly in line with those of 2023. Interest income amounted to USD3.4 million (2023: USD4.1 
million). During the year there was a USD6.6 million release of a provision for interest payable by the stone company. 
Other gains and losses included gains of USD6.6 million from exchange movements, principally in relation to rupiah 
borrowings (2023: loss of USD4.2 million). Finance costs in 2024 were slightly lower at USD16.4 million (2023: USD17.5 
million). 
 
Following completion in March 2024 of the issue of further shares in REA Kaltim to the DSN group, the group's ownership 
of REA Kaltim was diluted from 85 per cent to 65 per cent. At 31 December 2024, shareholders' funds less 
non-controlling interests amounted to USD224.5 million (2023: USD219.8 million) and non-controlling interests to USD70.5 
million (2023: USD14.3 million). 
 
The subscription monies received from the DSN group enabled the group to materially reduce group net debt, presale

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -2- 

advances from customers, and to eliminate all arrears of dividend on the preference shares. Net debt at 31 December 
2024 amounted to USD159.3 million (2023: USD178.2 million, excluding CDM net indebtedness of USD10.2 million) and prepaid 
sales advances from customers to USD8.0 million (2023: USD17.1 million). 
 
Dividends arising on the preference shares in June and December 2024 were paid on the due dates. As a priority, the 
group intends to continue to reduce its debt and accordingly does not intend at this time to declare any dividends on 
the group's ordinary shares. 
 
Since the year end, further steps have been taken to improve the group's liquidity. In March 2025, agreements were 
concluded with Bank Mandiri to provide further term loans and to amend the repayment terms of certain existing loans to 
REA Kaltim and SYB, thereby providing the group with additional cash resources equivalent to USD37.6 million. 
Additionally, Bank Mandiri has provided a new term loan to PU, equivalent to USD15.0 million (of which USD5.1 million has 
been drawn down) to assist in financing PU's continuing development programme. 
 
The additional cash resources at the end of 2024, together with the further liquidity resulting from the enhanced bank 
facilities in Indonesia, will support the repayment in August 2025 of the sterling notes due, repayments falling due in 
the short term on existing borrowings, as well as the elimination of the remaining prepaid sales advances from 
customers. 
 
The group intends further to improve the maturity profile of its debt by inviting holders of its USD27.0 million nominal 
of dollar notes to roll over their notes until 31 December 2028. Discussions are at an advanced stage with holders of 
USD17.5 million nominal of dollar notes, who have confirmed their willingness, subject to agreement of detailed terms, to 
rollover their notes. 
 
Building on the strategic initiatives of 2023, good progress was made in 2024 in addressing the legacy of excessive net 
indebtedness and simplifying the group structure. Net debt has reduced as detailed above and the group has assumed 
substantially full ownership and control of the stone operations. Discussions are in hand which are expected to lead to 
the sand operations becoming similarly owned and controlled by the group, facilitating savings in sand and stone 
overheads. 
 
With liquidity improved, certainty as to the group's ability to retire the sterling notes, a stable outlook for CPO and 
CPKO prices, and operational performance benefitting from the substantial investments in infrastructure and factories 
in recent years allowing levels of capital expenditure to normalise, the group expects that its financial position will 
continue to strengthen. With financing costs continuing to reduce as net debt falls, the plantation operations should 
generate cash flows at good levels. With stone production expected to provide a valuable addition to 2025 results and a 
positive contribution from the sand mining operations also likely to follow, the prospects for the group are 
encouraging. 
 
The group's much improved financial position and prospects contrast favourably with the group's situation in 2017 when 
Carol Gysin assumed the role of group managing director. Carol has decided to step down from that position at the end 
of 2025. I would like to express the board's appreciation of Carol's successful stewardship of the group during a 
difficult period. The board intends to appoint Luke Robinow to succeed Carol, confident that, after 17 years working 
for the group in Indonesia, latterly as President Director of REA Kaltim, Luke will drive the group's continued 
recovery and enable it to fulfil its potential. 
 
David J BLACKETT 
Chairman 
 
 
DIVIDENDS 
 
All arrears of dividend outstanding on the company's preference shares (amounting in aggregate to 11.5p per preference 
share as at 31 December 2023) were discharged in April 2024 and the fixed semi-annual dividends that fell due on the 
preference shares in June 2024 and December 2024 were paid on their due dates. 
 
While the dividends on the preference shares were more than six months in arrear, the company was not permitted to pay 
dividends on its ordinary shares but with the payment in full of the outstanding arrears of preference dividend that is 
no longer the case. Nevertheless, in view of the group's current level of net debt, no dividend in respect of the 
ordinary shares has been paid or is proposed in respect of 2024. 
 
 
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
The sixty fifth annual general meeting (AGM) of R.E.A. Holdings plc to be held at the London office of Ashurst LLP at 
London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 19 June 2025 at 10.00 am. 
 
Attendance 
 
To help manage the number of people in attendance, we are asking that only shareholders or their duly nominated proxies 
or corporate representatives attend the AGM in person. Anyone who is not a shareholder or their duly nominated proxies 
or corporate representatives should not attend the AGM unless arrangements have been made in advance with the company 
secretary by emailing company.secretary@rea.co.uk. 
 
Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote on each of the resolutions in the notice in advance of the 
meeting: 
 
(i) by visiting Computershare's electronic proxy service www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy (and so that the appointment 
is received by the service by no later than 10.00 am on 17 June 2025); or 
 
(ii) via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service; or 
 
(iii) by completing, signing and returning a form of proxy to the Company's registrar, Computershare Investor Services 
PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to arrive by no 
later than 10.00 am on 17 June 2025; or 
 
(iv) by using the Proxymity platform if you are an institutional investor (for more information see Notice). 
 
The company will make further updates, if any, about the meeting at www.rea.co.uk/investors/regulatory-news and on the 
website's home page. Shareholders are accordingly requested to visit the group's website for any such further updates. 
 
 
PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES 
 
The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that the directors currently consider to 
be material or prospectively material are described below, together with climate-related risks and the opportunities 
that these may provide. There are or may be further risks and uncertainties faced by the group (such as future natural 
disasters or acts of God) that the directors currently deem immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a 
material adverse impact on the group. 
 
Identi?cation, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with sustainability matters forms part of 
the group's system of internal control for which the board has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that 
responsibility as described in Corporate governance in the annual report. Material risks, related policies and the 
group's successes and failures with respect to sustainability matters and the measures taken in response to any 
failures are described in more detail in Climate-related risks and opportunities below. 
 
Geo-political uncertainty, such as may be caused by wars, can lead to pricing volatility and shortages of the necessary 
inputs to the group's operations, such as fuel and fertiliser, inflating group costs and negatively impacting the 
group's production volumes. The impact of input shortages, however, may be offset by a consequential benefit to prices 
of the group's outputs. 
 
Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors 
endeavour to manage the group's ?nances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse 
impacts from both identi?ed and unidentified areas of risk, but such management cannot provide insurance against every 
possible eventuality. 
 
Risks assessed by the directors as currently being of particular signi?cance are those detailed below under: 
 
. Agricultural operations - Produce prices 
. Agricultural operations - Other operational factors 
. Stone and sand operations - Sales 
. General - Funding 
 
The directors' assessment, as respects the above risks, re?ects both the key importance of those risks in relation to 
the matters considered in the Longer term viability statement below and more generally the extent of the negative 
impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. 
 
Risk               Potential impact             Mitigating or other relevant considerations 
Agricultural operations 
Cultivation risks 
Failure to achieve optimal    A reduction in harvested crop resulting The group has adopted standard operating 
upkeep standards         in loss of potential revenue       practices designed to achieve required upkeep 
                                     standards 
Pest and disease damage to oil  A loss of crop or reduction in the    The group adopts best agricultural practice 
palms and growing crops     quality of harvest resulting in loss of to limit pests and diseases 
                 potential revenue 
Other operational factors 
                                     The group maintains stocks of necessary 
                                     inputs to provide resilience and has 
Shortages of necessary inputs to Disruption of operations or increased  established biogas plants to improve its 
the operations, such as fuel and input costs leading to reduced profit  self-reliance in relation to fuel. 
fertiliser            margins                 Construction of a further biogas plant in due 
                                     course would increase self-reliance and

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -3- 

reduce costs as well as GHG emissions 
                                     The group endeavours to employ a sufficient 
                 FFB crops becoming rotten or over ripe  complement of harvesters within its workforce 
High levels of rainfall or other leading either to a loss of CPO     to harvest expected crops, to provide its 
factors restricting or      production (and hence revenue) or to the transport fleet with sufficient capacity to 
preventing harvesting,      production of CPO that has an above   collect expected crops under likely weather 
collection or processing of FFB average free fatty acid content and is  conditions and to maintain resilience in its 
crops              saleable only at a discount to normal  palm oil mills with each of the mills 
                 market prices              operating separately and some ability within 
                                     each mill to switch from steam based to 
                                     biogas or diesel based electricity generation 
Disruptions to river transport  The requirement for CPO and CPKO storage The group's bulk storage facilities have 
between the main area of     exceeding available capacity and forcing sufficient capacity for expected production 
operations and the Port of    a temporary cessation in FFB harvesting volumes and, together with the further 
Samarinda or delays in      or processing with a resultant loss of  storage facilities afforded by the group's 
collection of CPO and CPKO from crop and consequential loss of potential fleet of barges, have hitherto always proved 
the transhipment terminal    revenue                 adequate to meet the group's requirements for 
                                     CPO and CPKO storage. 
Occurrence of an uninsured or 
inadequately insured adverse                       The group maintains insurance at levels that 
event; certain risks (such as                       it considers reasonable against those risks 
crop loss through fire or other Material loss of potential revenues or  that can be economically insured and 
perils), for which insurance   claims against the group         mitigates uninsured risks to the extent 
cover is either not available or                     reasonably feasible by management practices 
is considered disproportionately 
expensive, are not insured 
Produce prices 
Volatility of CPO and CPKO                        Swings in CPO and CPKO prices should be 
prices which as primary                          moderated by the fact that the annual oilseed 
commodities may be affected by  Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO and crops account for the major proportion of 
levels of world economic     CPKO and a consequent reduction in cash world vegetable oil production and producers 
activity and factors affecting  flow                   of such crops can reduce or increase their 
the world economy, including                       production within a relatively short time 
levels of inflation and interest                     frame 
rates 
                                     The Indonesian government applies sliding 
                                     scales of charges on exports of CPO and CPKO, 
                                     which are varied from time to time in 
Restriction on sale of the                        response to prevailing prices, and has, on 
group's CPO and CPKO at world                       occasions, placed temporary restrictions on 
market prices including     Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO and the export of CPO and CPKO; several such 
restrictions on Indonesian    CPKO and a consequent reduction in cash measures were introduced in 2022 in response 
exports of palm products and   flow                   to generally rising prices precipitated by 
imposition of high export                         the war in the Ukraine but, whilst impacting 
charges                                  prices in the short term, were subsequently 
                                     modified to afford producers economic 
                                     margins. The export levy charge funds 
                                     biodiesel subsidies and thus supports the 
                                     local price of CPO 
                 Depression of selling prices for CPO and The imposition of controls or taxes on CPO or 
Disruption of world markets for CPKO if arbitrage between markets for  CPKO in one area can be expected to result in 
CPO and CPKO by the imposition  competing vegetable oils proves     greater consumption of alternative vegetable 
of import controls or taxes in  insufficient to compensate for the    oils within that area and the substitution 
consuming countries       market disruption created        outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other 
                                     vegetable oils 
Expansion 
                                     The group holds sufficient fully titled or 
                                     allocated land areas suitable for planting to 
Failure to secure in full, or  Inability to complete, or delays in   enable it to complete its immediately planned 
delays in securing, the land or completing, the planned extension    extension planting. It works continuously to 
funding required for the group's planting programme with a consequential maintain permits for the planting of these 
planned extension planting    reduction in the group's prospective   areas and aims to manage its finances to 
programme            growth                  ensure, in so far as practicable, that it 
                                     will be able to fund any planned extension 
                                     planting programme 
A shortfall in achieving the 
group's planned extension    A possible adverse effect on market   The group maintains flexibility in its 
planting programme negatively  perceptions as to the value of the    planting programme to be able to respond to 
impacting the continued growth  group's securities            changes in circumstances 
of the group 
Sustainable practices 
Failure by the agricultural                        The group has established standard practices 
operations to meet the standards                     designed to ensure that it meets its 
expected of them as a large   Reputational and financial damage    obligations, monitors performance against 
employer of significant economic                     those practices and investigates thoroughly 
importance to local communities                      and takes action to prevent recurrence in 
                                     respect of any failures identified 
                                     The group is committed to sustainable 
Criticism of the group's                         development of oil palm and has obtained RSPO 
environmental practices by                        certification for most of its current 
conservation organisations                        operations. All group oil palm plantings are 
scrutinising land areas that                       on land areas from which trees have 
fall within a region that in   Reputational and financial damage    previously been extracted by logging 
places includes substantial                        companies and which have subsequently been 
areas of unspoilt primary                         zoned by the Indonesian authorities as 
rainforest inhabited by diverse                      appropriate for agricultural development. The 
flora and fauna                              group maintains substantial conservation 
                                     reserves that safeguard landscape level 
                                     biodiversity 
Community relations 
                                     The group seeks to foster mutually beneficial 
                                     economic and social interaction between the 
                 Disruption of operations, including   local villages and the agricultural 
A material breakdown in     blockages restricting access to oil palm operations. In particular, the group gives 
relations between the group and plantings and mills, resulting in    priority to applications for employment from 
the host population in the area reduced and poorer quality CPO and CPKO members of the local population, encourages

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -4- 

of the agricultural operations  production                local farmers and tradesmen to act as 
                                     suppliers to the group, its employees and 
                                     their dependents and promotes smallholder 
                                     development of oil palm plantings 
Disputes over compensation                        The group has established standard procedures 
payable for land areas allocated                     to ensure fair and transparent compensation 
to the group that were      Disruption of operations, including   negotiations and encourages the local 
previously used by local     blockages restricting access to the area authorities, with whom the group has 
communities for the cultivation the subject of the disputed compensation developed good relations and who are 
of crops or as respects which                       therefore generally supportive of the group, 
local communities otherwise have                     to assist in mediating settlements 
rights 
                                     Where claims from individuals in relation to 
Individuals party to a      Disruption of operations, including   compensation agreements are found to have a 
compensation agreement      blockages restricting access to the   valid basis, the group seeks to agree a new 
subsequently denying or     areas the subject of the compensation  compensation arrangement; where such claims 
disputing aspects of the     disputed by the affected individuals   are found to be falsely based the group 
agreement                                 encourages appropriate action by the local 
                                     authorities 
Stone and sand operations 
Production 
                                     The stone and sand concession holding 
Failure by external contractors                      companies endeavour to use experienced 
to achieve agreed production   Reduction in revenue           contractors, to supervise them closely and to 
volumes with optimal extraction                      take care to ensure that they have equipment 
rates                                   of capacity appropriate for the planned 
                                     production volumes 
External factors, in particular                      Adverse external factors would not normally 
weather, delaying or preventing Reduced production and consequent loss  have a continuing impact for more than a 
delivery of extracted stone and of revenue                limited period 
sand 
Geological assessments, which  Unforeseen extraction complications   The stone and sand concession holding 
are extrapolations based on   causing cost overruns and production   companies seek to ensure the accuracy of 
statistical sampling, proving  delays or failure to achieve projected  geological assessments of any extraction 
inaccurate            production resulting in loss of revenue programme 
                 and reduced operating margins 
Sales 
                                     The group aims to secure forward sales 
Inadequate demand reducing sales Reduced revenue and profits       offtake agreements for stone and sand and to 
volumes                                  set its production targets to align with the 
                                     expected offtake 
                                     For the stone operations, the group has 
                                     established transport corridors to east and 
Transport constraints delaying  Failure to meet contractual sale     west of the main stone deposit and intends 
deliveries or reducing delivered obligations with loss of revenue and   that regular maintenance will ensure that 
volumes             possible consequential costs       these corridors remain fit for purpose; the 
                                     sand concession is adjacent to the Mahakam 
                                     River and barges are readily available to 
                                     effect sand deliveries 
                                     There are currently no other stone quarries 
Local competition reducing stone                     of similar quality or volume in the vicinity 
and sand prices         Reduced revenue and operating margins  of the stone concessions and the cost of 
                                     transporting stone should restrict 
                                     competition 
Imposition of additional                         The Indonesian government has not to date 
royalties or duties on the                        imposed measures that would seriously affect 
extraction of stone or sand or  Reduced revenue             the viability of Indonesian stone and sand 
imposition of export                           quarrying operations 
restrictions 
Sustainable practices 
                                     The areas of the stone and sand concessions 
                                     are relatively small and should not be 
                                     difficult to supervise. The concession 
Failure by the stone and sand                       holding companies are committed to 
operations to meet the standards Reputational and financial damage    international standards of best environmental 
expected of them                             and social practice and, in particular, to 
                                     proper management of waste water and 
                                     reinstatement of quarried and mined areas on 
                                     completion of extraction operations 
General 
IT security 
                                     The group's IT controls and financial 
                                     reporting systems and procedures are 
                                     independently audited and tested annually and 
IT related fraud including cyber                     recommendations for corrective actions to 
attacks that are becoming    Losses as a result of disruption of   enhance controls are implemented accordingly. 
increasingly prevalent and    control systems and theft        Several upgrades to firewalls and other 
sophisticated                               anti-malware protections were installed 
                                     during 2024 and a disaster recovery plan has 
                                     been fully tested and implemented. Cyber 
                                     security reviews are conducted periodically 
Currency 
                                     As respects costs and sterling denominated 
                                     shareholder capital, the group considers that 
                                     the risk of adverse exchange movements is 
                                     inherent in the group's business and 
Strengthening of sterling or the Adverse exchange movements on those   structure and must simply be accepted. As 
rupiah against the dollar    components of group costs and funding  respects borrowings, where practicable the 
                 that arise in rupiah or sterling     group seeks to borrow in dollars but, when 
                                     borrowing in sterling or rupiah, considers it 
                                     better to accept the resultant currency risk 
                                     than to hedge that risk with hedging 
                                     instruments 
Cost inflation 
Increased costs as result of                       For each of the group's products, cost 
worldwide economic factors or                       inflation is likely to have a broadly equal 
shortages of required inputs                       impact on all producers of that product and 
(such as shortages of fuel or  Reduction in operating margins      may be expected to restrict supply if 
fertiliser arising from the                        production of the product becomes uneconomic.

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -5- 

wars)                                   Cost inflation can only be mitigated by 
                                     improved operating efficiency 
Funding 
                                     The group maintains good relations with its 
Bank debt repayment instalments                      bankers and other holders of debt who have 
and other debt maturities                         generally been receptive to reasonable 
coincide with periods of adverse                     requests to moderate debt profiles or waive 
trading and negotiations with                       covenants when circumstances require. Such 
bankers and investors are not  Inability to meet liabilities as they  was the case, for example, when certain 
successful in rescheduling    fall due                 breaches of bank loan covenants by group 
instalments, extending                          companies at 31 December 2020 and 2023 were 
maturities or otherwise                          waived. Moreover, the directors believe that 
concluding satisfactory                          the fundamentals of the group's business will 
refinancing arrangements                         normally facilitate procurement of additional 
                                     equity capital should this prove necessary 
Counterparty risk 
                                     The group maintains strict controls over its 
                                     financial exposures which include regular 
Default by a supplier, customer Loss of any prepayment, unpaid sales   reviews of the creditworthiness of 
or financial institution     proceeds or deposit           counterparties and limits on exposures to 
                                     counterparties. In addition, 90 per cent of 
                                     sales revenue is receivable in advance of 
                                     product delivery 
Regulatory exposure 
New, and changes to, laws and 
regulations that affect the   Restriction on the group's ability to  The directors are not aware of any specific 
group (including, in particular, retain its current structure or to    planned changes that would adversely affect 
laws and regulations relating to continue operating as currently     the group to a material extent 
land tenure, work permits for 
expatriate staff and taxation) 
Breach of the various continuing                     The group endeavours to ensure compliance 
conditions attaching to the                        with the continuing conditions attaching to 
group's land rights and the                        its land rights and concessions, that its 
stone and sand concessions    Civil sanctions and, in an extreme case, activities, and the activities of the stone 
(including conditions requiring loss of the affected rights or      and sand concession holding companies, are 
utilisation of the rights and  concessions               conducted within the terms of the licences 
concessions) or failure to                        and permits that are held and that licences 
maintain or renew all permits                       and permits are obtained and renewed as 
and licences required for the                       necessary 
group's operations 
                                     The group has traditionally had, and 
Failure by the group to meet the                     continues to maintain, strong controls in 
standards expected in relation  Reputational damage and criminal     this area because Indonesia, where all of the 
to human rights, slavery,    sanctions                group's operations are located, has been 
anti-bribery and corruption                        classified as relatively high risk by the 
                                     International Transparency Corruption 
                                     Perceptions Index 
Restrictions on foreign                          The group endeavours to maintain good 
investment in Indonesian mining Constraints on the group's ability to  relations with the local partners in the 
concessions, limiting the    recover its investment          group's mining interests so as to ensure that 
effectiveness of co-investment                      returns appropriately reflect agreed 
arrangements with local partners                     arrangements 
Country exposure 
                                     Indonesia currently appears stable and the 
                                     Indonesian economy has continued to grow but, 
                                     in the late 1990s, Indonesia experienced 
Deterioration in the political  Difficulties in maintaining operational severe economic turbulence and there have 
or economic situation in     standards particularly if there was a  been subsequent occasional instances of civil 
Indonesia            consequential deterioration in the    unrest, often attributed to ethnic tensions, 
                 security situation            in certain parts of Indonesia. The group has 
                                     never, since the inception of its East 
                                     Kalimantan operations in 1989, been adversely 
                                     affected by regional security problems 
                 Restriction on the transfer of fees,   The directors are not aware of any 
Introduction of exchange     interest and dividends from Indonesia to circumstances that would lead them to believe 
controls or other restrictions  the UK with potential consequential   that, under current political conditions, any 
on foreign owned operations in  negative implications for the servicing Indonesian government authority would impose 
Indonesia            of UK obligations and payment of     restrictions on legitimate exchange transfers 
                 dividends; loss of effective management or otherwise seek to restrict the group's 
                 control                 freedom to manage its operations 
                                     The group accepts there is a possibility that 
                                     foreign owners may be required over time to 
                                     divest partially ownership of Indonesian oil 
                                     palm operations and there are existing 
Mandatory reduction of foreign  Forced divestment of interests in    regulations that may result in a requirement 
ownership of Indonesian     Indonesia at below market values with  to divest over an extended period part of the 
plantation or mining operations consequential loss of value       substantial equity participation in the stone 
                                     concession holding company that the group has 
                                     agreed to acquire but the group has no reason 
                                     to believe that any divestment would be at 
                                     anything other than market value 
Miscellaneous relationships 
                                     The group appreciates its material dependence 
                                     upon its staff and employees and endeavours 
Disputes with staff and     Disruption of operations and consequent to manage this dependence in accordance with 
employees            loss of revenues             international employment standards as 
                                     detailed under Employees in the 
                                     Sustainability and climate report in the 
                                     annual report 
                 Reliance on the Indonesian courts for 
                 enforcement of the agreements governing The group endeavours to maintain cordial 
                 its arrangements with local partners   relations with its local investors by seeking 
                 with the uncertainties that any     their support for decisions affecting their 
Breakdown in relationships with juridical process involves and with any interests and responding constructively to 
local investors in the group's  failure of enforcement likely to have,  any concerns that they may have. Further, the

