WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065
Frankfurt
17.04.25
08:00 Uhr
0,744 Euro
+0,001
+0,13 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
17.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -12-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2024 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2024 
17-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the company) 
 
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2024 
 
The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024 (including notice of the AGM to be held on 19 June 
2025) (the annual report) will shortly be available for downloading from www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports. 
 
A copy of the notice of AGM will also be available to download from www.rea.co.uk/investors/calendar. 
 
Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will 
be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The sections below entitled Chairman's statement, Dividends, Principal risks and uncertainties, Longer term viability 
statement, Going concern and Directors' responsibilities have been extracted without material adjustment from the 
annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the 
financial statements below. 
 
 
HIGHLIGHTS 
 
Overview 
 
. Marked increase in profitability with EBITDA up 41.3 per cent to USD61.6 million 
. Debt profile and liquidity significantly improved 
. Good progress in bringing stone and sand to commercial production 
 
Financial 
 
. Revenue increased by 6.3 per cent to USD187.9 million (2023: USD176.7 million) primarily reflecting higher average 
selling prices (net of export duty and levy) at USD819 per tonne (2023: USD718 per tonne) and CPKO at USD1,094 per tonne 
(2023: USD749 per tonne) 
. Profit before tax of USD38.9 million (2023: loss before tax of USD29.2 million) principally due to higher revenues and 
positive non-routine items 
. DSN group's subscription of further shares in REA Kaltim completed in March 2024 with final subscription proceeds of 
USD53.6 million, increasing DSN's investment in the operating sub-group from 15 per cent to 35 per cent 
. Successful discussions with Bank Mandiri to refinance maturing debt, with two new bank loans and one repackaged bank 
loan agreed and drawn during 2024 
. Purchase and cancellation of GBP9.2 million nominal of sterling notes due for redemption in August 2025, leaving GBP21.7 
million outstanding at 31 December 2024 
. Group net indebtedness reduced to USD159.3 million from USD188.4 million (including CDM) at 31 December 2024; pre-sale 
advances reduced by USD9.1 million 
. Full discharge of outstanding arrears of preference dividend of USD10.4 million (equivalent to 11.5p per preference 
share) in April 2024 
 
Agricultural operations 
 
. FFB harvested down 10.5 per cent to 682,522 tonnes (2023: 762,260) reflecting the widespread impact of drier weather 
conditions and reduced group hectarage due to the replanting programme 
. Improved mill throughput with fewer breakdowns contributing to reduced labour costs 
. Replanting and extension planting proceeding as planned (respectively, 1,531 and 1,037 hectares) 
 
Stone and sand operations 
 
. ATP now managed by the group and accounted for as a 95 per cent group subsidiary 
. Stone production and sales started 
. Sand operation close to commercial production 
 
Sustainability and climate 
 
. One of the first palm oil companies to be EUDR ready 
. ZSL SPOTT score increased to 91.5 per cent (2023: 88.7 per cent) 
. RSPO certified plantations increased to 84.4 per cent (2023: 79.7 per cent) 
. Projects with smallholders to improve the sustainable component of the group's supply chain and promote sustainable 
palm oil production 
 
Outlook 
 
. Operational performance projected to benefit from continuing improvements to productivity and progressively 
increasing crops from currently immature areas reaching maturity 
. Stone production to provide a significant addition to results with sand production following 
. Debt profile and liquidity further improved by recent Bank Mandiri agreements for further loans and rephased 
repayment terms providing additional cash resources equivalent to USD52.6 million 
. Discussions at an advanced stage with holders of USD17.5 million nominal of dollar notes, out of a total outstanding 
of USD27.0 million and currently due for redemption in June 2026, to roll over their notes to December 2028 
. Cash flow expected to be at good level in 2025 due to current firm CPO and CPKO prices 
 
 
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 
 
2024 saw a marked improvement in profitability of the group's operations. Higher selling prices more than offset the 
lower than expected production volumes that were reportedly widespread across the palm oil industry in Indonesia. 
Estate operating costs were also well controlled. 
 
Group revenue for 2024 amounted to USD187.9 million, USD10.2 million (6.3 per cent) higher than that achieved in 2023, 
resulting in EBITDA of USD61.6 million, up by 41.3 per cent from 2023. Operating profits amounted to USD35.0 million, 135.6 
per cent higher than in the previous year (2023: USD14.8 million). 
 
FFB harvested fell back by 10.5 per cent in 2024 to 682,522 tonnes (2023: 762,260 tonnes). The fall can be attributed 
to generally widespread lower crop yields resulting from past drier weather conditions that inhibited female flowering 
as well as to the reduction in mature hectarage due to the group's replanting programme. Third party FFB purchases were 
similarly lower than in 2023. 
 
CPO, CPKO and palm kernel production for 2024 amounted to, respectively, 190,235 tonnes (2023: 209,994 tonnes), 18,086 
tonnes (2023: 19,393 tonnes) and 44,286 tonnes (2023: 47,324 tonnes) with the group's three mills continuing to operate 
efficiently, with oil losses consistently minimised and below the standards for the industry. Mill capacity 
utilisation, as measured by average throughput per hour, saw further improvement during the year with fewer breakdowns 
contributing to reduced mill labour costs. 
 
Replanting and extension planting continued on schedule with a total of 1,531 hectares of mature palms being replanted 
and a further 1,037 hectares of new plantings being established in the group's PU estate. Subject to availability of 
funding, these programmes are expected to continue during 2025 at a similar rate to that achieved in 2024. 
 
Throughout 2024, the group continued to develop its leadership as a sustainable palm oil producer, cementing 
sustainability and climate action as core elements in all aspects of the group's business and long term strategy. In 
addition to maintaining 100 per cent RSPO certification for its three mills, the proportion of its RSPO certified 
plantations increased to 84.4 per cent from 79.7 per cent in 2023. The group also became one of the first palm oil 
companies to be independently verified as EUDR-ready, ensuring that the operations align with evolving regulatory 
requirements. To support smallholder inclusion, the group launched a programme designed to assist smallholders achieve 
RSPO certification and EU compliance. In 2024, the group's SPOTT score, in the assessment conducted by ZSL, increased 
to 91.5 per cent from 88.7 per cent in 2023, reinforcing the group's status as a leading sustainable palm oil producer. 
 
Good progress was made throughout 2024 in bringing both the stone and sand operations to commercial production, 
although some permitting delays meant that their contribution to the group's financial results for the year was 
immaterial. Both operations, however, should start to make meaningful contributions in 2025. Following the change in 
its ownership structure, the stone company is now being managed and accounted for as a 95 per cent subsidiary of the 
company. 
 
The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, opened the year at USD940 per tonne and remained firm during the first half of the year. 
The second half of the year saw prices strengthen considerably, largely as a consequence of generally lower CPO 
production and increased demand, closing at USD1,265 per tonne at the end of 2024. The average selling price for the 
group's CPO during the year, including premia for certified oil but net of export duty and levy, adjusted to FOB 
Samarinda, was 14.1 per cent higher at USD819 per tonne (2023: USD718 per tonne) and the average selling price for CPKO, on 
the same basis, was 46.1 per cent higher at USD1,094 per tonne (2023: USD749 per tonne). 
 
By contrast, average premia realised for sales of certified oil increased to just USD14 per tonne (2023: USD13 per tonne) 
for CPO sold with ISCC certification, and fell to USD12 per tonne (2023: USD15 per tonne) and USD77 per tonne (2023: USD213 per 
tonne) for, respectively, CPO and CPKO sold with RSPO certification. 
 
Profit before tax for 2024 was USD38.9 million (after an impairment write back of USD3.1 million) compared with a loss of 
USD29.2 million in 2023 (after impairment and similar charges of USD26.1 million). Administrative costs, before deduction 
of amounts capitalised were broadly in line with those of 2023. Interest income amounted to USD3.4 million (2023: USD4.1 
million). During the year there was a USD6.6 million release of a provision for interest payable by the stone company. 
Other gains and losses included gains of USD6.6 million from exchange movements, principally in relation to rupiah 
borrowings (2023: loss of USD4.2 million). Finance costs in 2024 were slightly lower at USD16.4 million (2023: USD17.5 
million). 
 
Following completion in March 2024 of the issue of further shares in REA Kaltim to the DSN group, the group's ownership 
of REA Kaltim was diluted from 85 per cent to 65 per cent. At 31 December 2024, shareholders' funds less 
non-controlling interests amounted to USD224.5 million (2023: USD219.8 million) and non-controlling interests to USD70.5 
million (2023: USD14.3 million). 
 
The subscription monies received from the DSN group enabled the group to materially reduce group net debt, presale

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -2- 

advances from customers, and to eliminate all arrears of dividend on the preference shares. Net debt at 31 December 
2024 amounted to USD159.3 million (2023: USD178.2 million, excluding CDM net indebtedness of USD10.2 million) and prepaid 
sales advances from customers to USD8.0 million (2023: USD17.1 million). 
 
Dividends arising on the preference shares in June and December 2024 were paid on the due dates. As a priority, the 
group intends to continue to reduce its debt and accordingly does not intend at this time to declare any dividends on 
the group's ordinary shares. 
 
Since the year end, further steps have been taken to improve the group's liquidity. In March 2025, agreements were 
concluded with Bank Mandiri to provide further term loans and to amend the repayment terms of certain existing loans to 
REA Kaltim and SYB, thereby providing the group with additional cash resources equivalent to USD37.6 million. 
Additionally, Bank Mandiri has provided a new term loan to PU, equivalent to USD15.0 million (of which USD5.1 million has 
been drawn down) to assist in financing PU's continuing development programme. 
 
The additional cash resources at the end of 2024, together with the further liquidity resulting from the enhanced bank 
facilities in Indonesia, will support the repayment in August 2025 of the sterling notes due, repayments falling due in 
the short term on existing borrowings, as well as the elimination of the remaining prepaid sales advances from 
customers. 
 
The group intends further to improve the maturity profile of its debt by inviting holders of its USD27.0 million nominal 
of dollar notes to roll over their notes until 31 December 2028. Discussions are at an advanced stage with holders of 
USD17.5 million nominal of dollar notes, who have confirmed their willingness, subject to agreement of detailed terms, to 
rollover their notes. 
 
Building on the strategic initiatives of 2023, good progress was made in 2024 in addressing the legacy of excessive net 
indebtedness and simplifying the group structure. Net debt has reduced as detailed above and the group has assumed 
substantially full ownership and control of the stone operations. Discussions are in hand which are expected to lead to 
the sand operations becoming similarly owned and controlled by the group, facilitating savings in sand and stone 
overheads. 
 
With liquidity improved, certainty as to the group's ability to retire the sterling notes, a stable outlook for CPO and 
CPKO prices, and operational performance benefitting from the substantial investments in infrastructure and factories 
in recent years allowing levels of capital expenditure to normalise, the group expects that its financial position will 
continue to strengthen. With financing costs continuing to reduce as net debt falls, the plantation operations should 
generate cash flows at good levels. With stone production expected to provide a valuable addition to 2025 results and a 
positive contribution from the sand mining operations also likely to follow, the prospects for the group are 
encouraging. 
 
The group's much improved financial position and prospects contrast favourably with the group's situation in 2017 when 
Carol Gysin assumed the role of group managing director. Carol has decided to step down from that position at the end 
of 2025. I would like to express the board's appreciation of Carol's successful stewardship of the group during a 
difficult period. The board intends to appoint Luke Robinow to succeed Carol, confident that, after 17 years working 
for the group in Indonesia, latterly as President Director of REA Kaltim, Luke will drive the group's continued 
recovery and enable it to fulfil its potential. 
 
David J BLACKETT 
Chairman 
 
 
DIVIDENDS 
 
All arrears of dividend outstanding on the company's preference shares (amounting in aggregate to 11.5p per preference 
share as at 31 December 2023) were discharged in April 2024 and the fixed semi-annual dividends that fell due on the 
preference shares in June 2024 and December 2024 were paid on their due dates. 
 
While the dividends on the preference shares were more than six months in arrear, the company was not permitted to pay 
dividends on its ordinary shares but with the payment in full of the outstanding arrears of preference dividend that is 
no longer the case. Nevertheless, in view of the group's current level of net debt, no dividend in respect of the 
ordinary shares has been paid or is proposed in respect of 2024. 
 
 
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
The sixty fifth annual general meeting (AGM) of R.E.A. Holdings plc to be held at the London office of Ashurst LLP at 
London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 19 June 2025 at 10.00 am. 
 
Attendance 
 
To help manage the number of people in attendance, we are asking that only shareholders or their duly nominated proxies 
or corporate representatives attend the AGM in person. Anyone who is not a shareholder or their duly nominated proxies 
or corporate representatives should not attend the AGM unless arrangements have been made in advance with the company 
secretary by emailing company.secretary@rea.co.uk. 
 
Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote on each of the resolutions in the notice in advance of the 
meeting: 
 
(i) by visiting Computershare's electronic proxy service www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy (and so that the appointment 
is received by the service by no later than 10.00 am on 17 June 2025); or 
 
(ii) via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service; or 
 
(iii) by completing, signing and returning a form of proxy to the Company's registrar, Computershare Investor Services 
PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to arrive by no 
later than 10.00 am on 17 June 2025; or 
 
(iv) by using the Proxymity platform if you are an institutional investor (for more information see Notice). 
 
The company will make further updates, if any, about the meeting at www.rea.co.uk/investors/regulatory-news and on the 
website's home page. Shareholders are accordingly requested to visit the group's website for any such further updates. 
 
 
PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES 
 
The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that the directors currently consider to 
be material or prospectively material are described below, together with climate-related risks and the opportunities 
that these may provide. There are or may be further risks and uncertainties faced by the group (such as future natural 
disasters or acts of God) that the directors currently deem immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a 
material adverse impact on the group. 
 
Identi?cation, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with sustainability matters forms part of 
the group's system of internal control for which the board has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that 
responsibility as described in Corporate governance in the annual report. Material risks, related policies and the 
group's successes and failures with respect to sustainability matters and the measures taken in response to any 
failures are described in more detail in Climate-related risks and opportunities below. 
 
Geo-political uncertainty, such as may be caused by wars, can lead to pricing volatility and shortages of the necessary 
inputs to the group's operations, such as fuel and fertiliser, inflating group costs and negatively impacting the 
group's production volumes. The impact of input shortages, however, may be offset by a consequential benefit to prices 
of the group's outputs. 
 
Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors 
endeavour to manage the group's ?nances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse 
impacts from both identi?ed and unidentified areas of risk, but such management cannot provide insurance against every 
possible eventuality. 
 
Risks assessed by the directors as currently being of particular signi?cance are those detailed below under: 
 
. Agricultural operations - Produce prices 
. Agricultural operations - Other operational factors 
. Stone and sand operations - Sales 
. General - Funding 
 
The directors' assessment, as respects the above risks, re?ects both the key importance of those risks in relation to 
the matters considered in the Longer term viability statement below and more generally the extent of the negative 
impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. 
 
Risk               Potential impact             Mitigating or other relevant considerations 
Agricultural operations 
Cultivation risks 
Failure to achieve optimal    A reduction in harvested crop resulting The group has adopted standard operating 
upkeep standards         in loss of potential revenue       practices designed to achieve required upkeep 
                                     standards 
Pest and disease damage to oil  A loss of crop or reduction in the    The group adopts best agricultural practice 
palms and growing crops     quality of harvest resulting in loss of to limit pests and diseases 
                 potential revenue 
Other operational factors 
                                     The group maintains stocks of necessary 
                                     inputs to provide resilience and has 
Shortages of necessary inputs to Disruption of operations or increased  established biogas plants to improve its 
the operations, such as fuel and input costs leading to reduced profit  self-reliance in relation to fuel. 
fertiliser            margins                 Construction of a further biogas plant in due 
                                     course would increase self-reliance and

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -3- 

reduce costs as well as GHG emissions 
                                     The group endeavours to employ a sufficient 
                 FFB crops becoming rotten or over ripe  complement of harvesters within its workforce 
High levels of rainfall or other leading either to a loss of CPO     to harvest expected crops, to provide its 
factors restricting or      production (and hence revenue) or to the transport fleet with sufficient capacity to 
preventing harvesting,      production of CPO that has an above   collect expected crops under likely weather 
collection or processing of FFB average free fatty acid content and is  conditions and to maintain resilience in its 
crops              saleable only at a discount to normal  palm oil mills with each of the mills 
                 market prices              operating separately and some ability within 
                                     each mill to switch from steam based to 
                                     biogas or diesel based electricity generation 
Disruptions to river transport  The requirement for CPO and CPKO storage The group's bulk storage facilities have 
between the main area of     exceeding available capacity and forcing sufficient capacity for expected production 
operations and the Port of    a temporary cessation in FFB harvesting volumes and, together with the further 
Samarinda or delays in      or processing with a resultant loss of  storage facilities afforded by the group's 
collection of CPO and CPKO from crop and consequential loss of potential fleet of barges, have hitherto always proved 
the transhipment terminal    revenue                 adequate to meet the group's requirements for 
                                     CPO and CPKO storage. 
Occurrence of an uninsured or 
inadequately insured adverse                       The group maintains insurance at levels that 
event; certain risks (such as                       it considers reasonable against those risks 
crop loss through fire or other Material loss of potential revenues or  that can be economically insured and 
perils), for which insurance   claims against the group         mitigates uninsured risks to the extent 
cover is either not available or                     reasonably feasible by management practices 
is considered disproportionately 
expensive, are not insured 
Produce prices 
Volatility of CPO and CPKO                        Swings in CPO and CPKO prices should be 
prices which as primary                          moderated by the fact that the annual oilseed 
commodities may be affected by  Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO and crops account for the major proportion of 
levels of world economic     CPKO and a consequent reduction in cash world vegetable oil production and producers 
activity and factors affecting  flow                   of such crops can reduce or increase their 
the world economy, including                       production within a relatively short time 
levels of inflation and interest                     frame 
rates 
                                     The Indonesian government applies sliding 
                                     scales of charges on exports of CPO and CPKO, 
                                     which are varied from time to time in 
Restriction on sale of the                        response to prevailing prices, and has, on 
group's CPO and CPKO at world                       occasions, placed temporary restrictions on 
market prices including     Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO and the export of CPO and CPKO; several such 
restrictions on Indonesian    CPKO and a consequent reduction in cash measures were introduced in 2022 in response 
exports of palm products and   flow                   to generally rising prices precipitated by 
imposition of high export                         the war in the Ukraine but, whilst impacting 
charges                                  prices in the short term, were subsequently 
                                     modified to afford producers economic 
                                     margins. The export levy charge funds 
                                     biodiesel subsidies and thus supports the 
                                     local price of CPO 
                 Depression of selling prices for CPO and The imposition of controls or taxes on CPO or 
Disruption of world markets for CPKO if arbitrage between markets for  CPKO in one area can be expected to result in 
CPO and CPKO by the imposition  competing vegetable oils proves     greater consumption of alternative vegetable 
of import controls or taxes in  insufficient to compensate for the    oils within that area and the substitution 
consuming countries       market disruption created        outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other 
                                     vegetable oils 
Expansion 
                                     The group holds sufficient fully titled or 
                                     allocated land areas suitable for planting to 
Failure to secure in full, or  Inability to complete, or delays in   enable it to complete its immediately planned 
delays in securing, the land or completing, the planned extension    extension planting. It works continuously to 
funding required for the group's planting programme with a consequential maintain permits for the planting of these 
planned extension planting    reduction in the group's prospective   areas and aims to manage its finances to 
programme            growth                  ensure, in so far as practicable, that it 
                                     will be able to fund any planned extension 
                                     planting programme 
A shortfall in achieving the 
group's planned extension    A possible adverse effect on market   The group maintains flexibility in its 
planting programme negatively  perceptions as to the value of the    planting programme to be able to respond to 
impacting the continued growth  group's securities            changes in circumstances 
of the group 
Sustainable practices 
Failure by the agricultural                        The group has established standard practices 
operations to meet the standards                     designed to ensure that it meets its 
expected of them as a large   Reputational and financial damage    obligations, monitors performance against 
employer of significant economic                     those practices and investigates thoroughly 
importance to local communities                      and takes action to prevent recurrence in 
                                     respect of any failures identified 
                                     The group is committed to sustainable 
Criticism of the group's                         development of oil palm and has obtained RSPO 
environmental practices by                        certification for most of its current 
conservation organisations                        operations. All group oil palm plantings are 
scrutinising land areas that                       on land areas from which trees have 
fall within a region that in   Reputational and financial damage    previously been extracted by logging 
places includes substantial                        companies and which have subsequently been 
areas of unspoilt primary                         zoned by the Indonesian authorities as 
rainforest inhabited by diverse                      appropriate for agricultural development. The 
flora and fauna                              group maintains substantial conservation 
                                     reserves that safeguard landscape level 
                                     biodiversity 
Community relations 
                                     The group seeks to foster mutually beneficial 
                                     economic and social interaction between the 
                 Disruption of operations, including   local villages and the agricultural 
A material breakdown in     blockages restricting access to oil palm operations. In particular, the group gives 
relations between the group and plantings and mills, resulting in    priority to applications for employment from 
the host population in the area reduced and poorer quality CPO and CPKO members of the local population, encourages

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -4- 

of the agricultural operations  production                local farmers and tradesmen to act as 
                                     suppliers to the group, its employees and 
                                     their dependents and promotes smallholder 
                                     development of oil palm plantings 
Disputes over compensation                        The group has established standard procedures 
payable for land areas allocated                     to ensure fair and transparent compensation 
to the group that were      Disruption of operations, including   negotiations and encourages the local 
previously used by local     blockages restricting access to the area authorities, with whom the group has 
communities for the cultivation the subject of the disputed compensation developed good relations and who are 
of crops or as respects which                       therefore generally supportive of the group, 
local communities otherwise have                     to assist in mediating settlements 
rights 
                                     Where claims from individuals in relation to 
Individuals party to a      Disruption of operations, including   compensation agreements are found to have a 
compensation agreement      blockages restricting access to the   valid basis, the group seeks to agree a new 
subsequently denying or     areas the subject of the compensation  compensation arrangement; where such claims 
disputing aspects of the     disputed by the affected individuals   are found to be falsely based the group 
agreement                                 encourages appropriate action by the local 
                                     authorities 
Stone and sand operations 
Production 
                                     The stone and sand concession holding 
Failure by external contractors                      companies endeavour to use experienced 
to achieve agreed production   Reduction in revenue           contractors, to supervise them closely and to 
volumes with optimal extraction                      take care to ensure that they have equipment 
rates                                   of capacity appropriate for the planned 
                                     production volumes 
External factors, in particular                      Adverse external factors would not normally 
weather, delaying or preventing Reduced production and consequent loss  have a continuing impact for more than a 
delivery of extracted stone and of revenue                limited period 
sand 
Geological assessments, which  Unforeseen extraction complications   The stone and sand concession holding 
are extrapolations based on   causing cost overruns and production   companies seek to ensure the accuracy of 
statistical sampling, proving  delays or failure to achieve projected  geological assessments of any extraction 
inaccurate            production resulting in loss of revenue programme 
                 and reduced operating margins 
Sales 
                                     The group aims to secure forward sales 
Inadequate demand reducing sales Reduced revenue and profits       offtake agreements for stone and sand and to 
volumes                                  set its production targets to align with the 
                                     expected offtake 
                                     For the stone operations, the group has 
                                     established transport corridors to east and 
Transport constraints delaying  Failure to meet contractual sale     west of the main stone deposit and intends 
deliveries or reducing delivered obligations with loss of revenue and   that regular maintenance will ensure that 
volumes             possible consequential costs       these corridors remain fit for purpose; the 
                                     sand concession is adjacent to the Mahakam 
                                     River and barges are readily available to 
                                     effect sand deliveries 
                                     There are currently no other stone quarries 
Local competition reducing stone                     of similar quality or volume in the vicinity 
and sand prices         Reduced revenue and operating margins  of the stone concessions and the cost of 
                                     transporting stone should restrict 
                                     competition 
Imposition of additional                         The Indonesian government has not to date 
royalties or duties on the                        imposed measures that would seriously affect 
extraction of stone or sand or  Reduced revenue             the viability of Indonesian stone and sand 
imposition of export                           quarrying operations 
restrictions 
Sustainable practices 
                                     The areas of the stone and sand concessions 
                                     are relatively small and should not be 
                                     difficult to supervise. The concession 
Failure by the stone and sand                       holding companies are committed to 
operations to meet the standards Reputational and financial damage    international standards of best environmental 
expected of them                             and social practice and, in particular, to 
                                     proper management of waste water and 
                                     reinstatement of quarried and mined areas on 
                                     completion of extraction operations 
General 
IT security 
                                     The group's IT controls and financial 
                                     reporting systems and procedures are 
                                     independently audited and tested annually and 
IT related fraud including cyber                     recommendations for corrective actions to 
attacks that are becoming    Losses as a result of disruption of   enhance controls are implemented accordingly. 
increasingly prevalent and    control systems and theft        Several upgrades to firewalls and other 
sophisticated                               anti-malware protections were installed 
                                     during 2024 and a disaster recovery plan has 
                                     been fully tested and implemented. Cyber 
                                     security reviews are conducted periodically 
Currency 
                                     As respects costs and sterling denominated 
                                     shareholder capital, the group considers that 
                                     the risk of adverse exchange movements is 
                                     inherent in the group's business and 
Strengthening of sterling or the Adverse exchange movements on those   structure and must simply be accepted. As 
rupiah against the dollar    components of group costs and funding  respects borrowings, where practicable the 
                 that arise in rupiah or sterling     group seeks to borrow in dollars but, when 
                                     borrowing in sterling or rupiah, considers it 
                                     better to accept the resultant currency risk 
                                     than to hedge that risk with hedging 
                                     instruments 
Cost inflation 
Increased costs as result of                       For each of the group's products, cost 
worldwide economic factors or                       inflation is likely to have a broadly equal 
shortages of required inputs                       impact on all producers of that product and 
(such as shortages of fuel or  Reduction in operating margins      may be expected to restrict supply if 
fertiliser arising from the                        production of the product becomes uneconomic.

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -5- 

wars)                                   Cost inflation can only be mitigated by 
                                     improved operating efficiency 
Funding 
                                     The group maintains good relations with its 
Bank debt repayment instalments                      bankers and other holders of debt who have 
and other debt maturities                         generally been receptive to reasonable 
coincide with periods of adverse                     requests to moderate debt profiles or waive 
trading and negotiations with                       covenants when circumstances require. Such 
bankers and investors are not  Inability to meet liabilities as they  was the case, for example, when certain 
successful in rescheduling    fall due                 breaches of bank loan covenants by group 
instalments, extending                          companies at 31 December 2020 and 2023 were 
maturities or otherwise                          waived. Moreover, the directors believe that 
concluding satisfactory                          the fundamentals of the group's business will 
refinancing arrangements                         normally facilitate procurement of additional 
                                     equity capital should this prove necessary 
Counterparty risk 
                                     The group maintains strict controls over its 
                                     financial exposures which include regular 
Default by a supplier, customer Loss of any prepayment, unpaid sales   reviews of the creditworthiness of 
or financial institution     proceeds or deposit           counterparties and limits on exposures to 
                                     counterparties. In addition, 90 per cent of 
                                     sales revenue is receivable in advance of 
                                     product delivery 
Regulatory exposure 
New, and changes to, laws and 
regulations that affect the   Restriction on the group's ability to  The directors are not aware of any specific 
group (including, in particular, retain its current structure or to    planned changes that would adversely affect 
laws and regulations relating to continue operating as currently     the group to a material extent 
land tenure, work permits for 
expatriate staff and taxation) 
Breach of the various continuing                     The group endeavours to ensure compliance 
conditions attaching to the                        with the continuing conditions attaching to 
group's land rights and the                        its land rights and concessions, that its 
stone and sand concessions    Civil sanctions and, in an extreme case, activities, and the activities of the stone 
(including conditions requiring loss of the affected rights or      and sand concession holding companies, are 
utilisation of the rights and  concessions               conducted within the terms of the licences 
concessions) or failure to                        and permits that are held and that licences 
maintain or renew all permits                       and permits are obtained and renewed as 
and licences required for the                       necessary 
group's operations 
                                     The group has traditionally had, and 
Failure by the group to meet the                     continues to maintain, strong controls in 
standards expected in relation  Reputational damage and criminal     this area because Indonesia, where all of the 
to human rights, slavery,    sanctions                group's operations are located, has been 
anti-bribery and corruption                        classified as relatively high risk by the 
                                     International Transparency Corruption 
                                     Perceptions Index 
Restrictions on foreign                          The group endeavours to maintain good 
investment in Indonesian mining Constraints on the group's ability to  relations with the local partners in the 
concessions, limiting the    recover its investment          group's mining interests so as to ensure that 
effectiveness of co-investment                      returns appropriately reflect agreed 
arrangements with local partners                     arrangements 
Country exposure 
                                     Indonesia currently appears stable and the 
                                     Indonesian economy has continued to grow but, 
                                     in the late 1990s, Indonesia experienced 
Deterioration in the political  Difficulties in maintaining operational severe economic turbulence and there have 
or economic situation in     standards particularly if there was a  been subsequent occasional instances of civil 
Indonesia            consequential deterioration in the    unrest, often attributed to ethnic tensions, 
                 security situation            in certain parts of Indonesia. The group has 
                                     never, since the inception of its East 
                                     Kalimantan operations in 1989, been adversely 
                                     affected by regional security problems 
                 Restriction on the transfer of fees,   The directors are not aware of any 
Introduction of exchange     interest and dividends from Indonesia to circumstances that would lead them to believe 
controls or other restrictions  the UK with potential consequential   that, under current political conditions, any 
on foreign owned operations in  negative implications for the servicing Indonesian government authority would impose 
Indonesia            of UK obligations and payment of     restrictions on legitimate exchange transfers 
                 dividends; loss of effective management or otherwise seek to restrict the group's 
                 control                 freedom to manage its operations 
                                     The group accepts there is a possibility that 
                                     foreign owners may be required over time to 
                                     divest partially ownership of Indonesian oil 
                                     palm operations and there are existing 
Mandatory reduction of foreign  Forced divestment of interests in    regulations that may result in a requirement 
ownership of Indonesian     Indonesia at below market values with  to divest over an extended period part of the 
plantation or mining operations consequential loss of value       substantial equity participation in the stone 
                                     concession holding company that the group has 
                                     agreed to acquire but the group has no reason 
                                     to believe that any divestment would be at 
                                     anything other than market value 
Miscellaneous relationships 
                                     The group appreciates its material dependence 
                                     upon its staff and employees and endeavours 
Disputes with staff and     Disruption of operations and consequent to manage this dependence in accordance with 
employees            loss of revenues             international employment standards as 
                                     detailed under Employees in the 
                                     Sustainability and climate report in the 
                                     annual report 
                 Reliance on the Indonesian courts for 
                 enforcement of the agreements governing The group endeavours to maintain cordial 
                 its arrangements with local partners   relations with its local investors by seeking 
                 with the uncertainties that any     their support for decisions affecting their 
Breakdown in relationships with juridical process involves and with any interests and responding constructively to 
local investors in the group's  failure of enforcement likely to have,  any concerns that they may have. Further, the

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -6- 

Indonesian subsidiaries     in particular, a material negative    group is currently applying to register its 
                 impact on the value of the stone and   ownership of 95 per cent of the stone 
                 sand interests because ownership of   concession holding company and 49 per cent of 
                 those concessions currently remains   the sand concession holding company 
                 registered in the name of by the group's 
                 local partners

Climate-related risks and opportunities

S Short term (1-3 years)

M Medium term (3-5 years)

L Long term (5-15 years) 

Risk     Impact               Mitigation               Opportunity 
Transition 
risks 
                                             - EUDR affords a competitive 
                                             advantage, maintaining future 
                                             access for the group's CPO and 
                                             CPKO to EU markets 
                         - Prepared for EUDR compliance by 
                         engaging Control Union Malaysia for an - Allows for increased premia 
                         independent readiness assessment    for EUDR compliance from 
                         (covering the three mills and seven  December 2025, in addition to 
       - Increased investment and costs of estates), developing a due diligence  premia for RSPO certified 
       compliance, including mapping land system to mitigate deforestation    products 
       use, enhancing traceability     risks, and establishing a robust 
Regulatory  systems, and verifying supply    traceability system,          - Encourages local FFB 
compliance  chains                                   suppliers to become eligible 
(EUDR, RSPO,                   - Invested in a traceability system to to attract increased premia 
ISCC) (S)   - Impact on sourcing external FFB  track FFB to its origin and      under EUDR 
       as stricter regulations may     infrastructure to enable physical 
       disproportionately affect      segregation of (external) FFB supplies - Allows the group to increase 
       independent smallholders      and tank storage            the volume of sustainably 
                                             sourced FFB by including 
                         - Increased RSPO certification of its independent smallholders for 
                         plantations to 84.4 per cent and is  EUDR through the launch of 
                         working towards achieving 100 per cent SHINES 
                                             - Recent RSPO certification of 
                                             COM will permit sales of RSPO 
                                             identity preserved CPO as 
                                             market demand increases 
                                             - Opportunities for 
                                             partnerships with relevant 
                         - Adheres to an NDPE policy and    stakeholders 
                         strictly applies this policy to all 
                         suppliers through due diligence    - Stronger stakeholder 
                         onboarding               relationships through a 
                                             proactive engagement strategy 
       - Impact on revenue, market access, - Established grievance action 
Reputational and long term sustainability    processes (GREAT) in support of    - Improving brand reputation 
risk from   strategy due to increased      transparency and accountability, and a through communication and 
deforestation regulatory compliance costs and   structured approach to addressing   sharing of success stories in 
concerns   negative perception of palm oil   stakeholder concerns          social media 
(S-M)     products 
                         - Redefined community and stakeholder - Enhancing media relations 
                         engagement strategy to improve     for current and future 
                         long-term community relationships   communications 
                         - Implemented internal communication  - Partnering with RSPO on 
                         and social media strategy       communication initiatives 
 
                         - Adopting the international GHG 
       - Potential costs associated with  Protocol Corporate Standard for carbon 
Carbon    carbon taxation and emission caps  footprint assessment          - The group can develop 
pricing and                                       verified baseline, short, 
emissions   - Impact of EU Omnibus Directive to - Improving carbon footprint      medium and long-term targets 
regulation  simplify and streamline EU     monitoring               for emission reduction 
(M)      regulations on carbon 
                         - Monitoring industry and market 
                         trends on carbon related requirements 
                                             - Established SHINES to 
                                             improve livelihoods and 
       - Smallholder livelihoods are    - Expanding smallholder programmes,  include smallholders in the 
       increasingly at risk due to climate including providing support, capacity supply chain 
Community and variability and evolving regulatory for, and promoting, RSPO certification 
smallholder  requirements, which may create   for smallholders, including polygon  - Increased sustainably 
resilience  financial and operational      mapping and acquiring legitimacy    sourced FFB from independent 
(M-L)     challenges in meeting compliance  through the eSTDB platforms managed by smallholders through SHINES 
       standards, potentially leading to  the Indonesian government       and other smallholder 
       exclusion                                 partnership programmes 
                                             (including Reforma Agraria 
                                             Land Object (TORA)) 
                         - Achieving 100 per cent RSPO 
                         certification             - Brand differentiation with 
       - Shifting demand towards                         increased market share in 
       sustainable palm oil        - Continuous compliance with various  responsible supply chains 
Market and                    national and international 
consumer   - Shifting market demand away from sustainability standards embodied in  - Market demand for EUDR oil 
preferences  RSPO mass balanced (MB) oil towards certification schemes (RSPO, ISPO,   starting in December 2025 is 
(S-M)     RSPO segregated (SG) oil, with   ISCC)                 expected to increase sourcing 
       physical segregation increasingly                     from eligible farmers with an 
       viewed as a way to ensure      - Maintaining a robust traceability  expected premium for EUDR 
       deforestation-free supply chains  system                 compliant produce in addition 
                                             to RSPO premia 
                         - Being EUDR-ready 
Physical 
risks 
                         - Conducting hydrology assessment of 
       - Intense rainfall leading to    assets                 - More resilient operations 
Extreme    seasonal flooding of low lying 
weather    estate areas, thereby damaging   Improving drainage systems       - Adapting to climate 
events    palms, conservation areas,                         variability by innovation and 
(flooding,  infrastructure, and disrupting   Road stoning for all-weather access  adoption of 
droughts) (S) supply chains                               technology-assisted tools 
                         - Training smallholders on sustainable 
                         best agricultural practices

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -7- 

- Water scarcity and inconsistent                     - Exploring the use of mill 
Changing   weather affecting FFB yields    - Rainwater capture          organic by-products to enhance 
rainfall                                         soil moisture and nutrient 
patterns   - Reduced production impacting   - Improved irrigation techniques    retention 
(S-M)     revenue 
                                             - Extending rainfall capture 
                         - Ensuring strict NDPE policy 
                         enforcement 
                                             - Forest protection and 
Biodiversity                   - REA Kon biodiversity monitoring and conservation leading to 
loss and   - Ecosystem imbalances       preventative actions          biodiversity protection 
habitat 
degradation  - Effect on ecosystem services   - Partnering with various stakeholders - Stronger collaborations with 
(M-L)                       such as NGOs, educational institutions conservation bodies for mutual 
                         and local governments on research and benefits 
                         actions 
                         - Adherence to TNFD

LONGER TERM VIABILITY STATEMENT

The group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and financial position are described in the Strategic report of the annual report which also provides (under the heading Finance) a description of the group's cash ?ow, liquidity and financing development and treasury policies. In addition, note 26 to the group ?nancial statements in the annual report includes information as to the group's policy, objectives, and processes for managing capital, its ?nancial risk management objectives, details of ?nancial instruments and hedging policies and exposures to credit and liquidity risks.

The Principal risks and uncertainties section above describes the material risks faced by the group and actions taken to mitigate those risks. In particular, there are risks associated with the group's local operating environment and the group is materially dependent upon selling prices for CPO and CPKO over which it has no control.

The group has material indebtedness in the form of bank loans and listed notes. At 31 December 2024, over half of this indebtedness was due for repayment in the three year period to 31 December 2027. For this reason, the directors have chosen that period for their assessment of the longer term viability of the group.

Total group indebtedness at 31 December 2024, as detailed in Capital structure in the Strategic report of the annual report, amounted to USD198.1 million, comprising Indonesian rupiah denominated term bank loans equivalent in total to USD131.6 million, drawings under Indonesian rupiah denominated working capital facilities equivalent to USD2.8 million, USD27.0 million nominal of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026, GBP21.7 million nominal (equivalent, with accrued redemption premium, to USD28.2 million) of 8.75 per cent sterling notes 2025 and loans from the non-controlling shareholder in REA Kaltim of USD8.8 million. The total borrowings repayable in the period to 31 December 2027 (based on exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2024) amounted to the equivalent of USD118.8 million of which USD49.0 million falls due in 2025, USD46.6 million in 2026 and USD23.2 million in 2027.

In addition to the cash required for debt repayments, the group also faces substantial demands on cash to fund capital expenditure, dividends on the company's preference shares and the repayment of contract and similar liabilities, the outstanding amount of which at 31 December 2024 was USD8.0 million.

Whilst the group has some flexibility in determining its annual levels of capital expenditure, maintenance in 2025 and the immediately succeeding years of capital expenditure on the plantation operations at the level incurred in 2024 would be desirable to permit continuance of current programmes for the replanting of older palm areas in REA Kaltim, extension planting in PU and the progressive stoning of the group's extensive road network to improve the durability of roads in periods of heavy rain. After the very substantial investments already made in the stone and sand operations, capital expenditure within those operations should now reduce but some further expenditure will be needed as the operations are brought into full production.

In March 2025 Bank Mandiri agreed to repackage, with immediate drawdowns and repayments, existing loans to REA Kaltim and SYB equivalent in total to USD66.2 million repayable over the period to 2029, as new loans equivalent to USD103.8 million and repayable over the period to 2033. Additionally, Bank Mandiri has provided a new term loan to PU equivalent to USD15.0 million of which USD5.1 million has been drawn down and the balance of USD9.9 million is expected to be drawn down during the remaining months of 2025.

As already noted, a total of USD27.0 million falls due for payment during 2026 on maturity of the group's dollar notes. To alleviate the possible pressure that this could place on the group's cash resources, the group intends over the coming months to seek an extension to the maturity date of the dollar notes to 31 December 2028. This will be on terms that those noteholders who do not wish to retain their notes for the extended period will have the right to elect to have their dollar notes purchased by the company at par plus accrued interest on the existing maturity date of 30 June 2026. Discussions are at an advanced stage with holders of USD17.5 million nominal of dollar notes, who have confirmed their willingness, subject to agreement of detailed terms, to support the proposals and not to exercise their right to sell their notes on 30 June 2026.

Whilst commodity prices can be volatile, CPO and CPKO prices are expected to remain at remunerative levels for the immediate future. Some cost inflation may be unavoidable, but the group believes that improved operating efficiencies, facilitated by the substantial investments of recent years in roads, factories and equipment, will limit cost increases. With financing costs continuing to reduce as net debt falls, the group's plantation operations should generate cash flows at good levels. Stone production is still at an early stage but indications are that it will provide a significant addition to group cash flows in 2025. Positive cash flows from sand are also likely to make a useful additional contribution before long.

Taking account of the cash already held by the group at 31 December 2024 of USD38.8 million, the cash inflow from the new Bank Mandiri loans (USD52.6 million), the forthcoming extension of the maturity date of a substantial proportion of the dollar notes and the projected cash flow from the group's operations, the group should be well placed to meet its obligations from 2025 to 2027.

Based on the foregoing, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the company and the group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the period to 31 December 2027 and to remain viable during that period.

GOING CONCERN

Factors likely to affect the group's future development, performance and financial position are described in the Strategic report of the annual report. The directors have carefully considered those factors, together with the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the group which are set out in the Principal risks and uncertainties section above and have reviewed key sensitivities which could impact on the liquidity of the group.

As at 31 December 2024, the group had cash and cash equivalents of USD38.8 million, and borrowings of USD198.1 million (in both cases as set out in note 26 of the annual report). The total borrowings repayable by the group in the period to 30 April 2026 (based on exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2024) amounted to the equivalent of USD54.1 million.

In addition to the cash required for debt repayments, the group also requires cash in the period to 30 April 2026 to fund capital expenditure, preference dividends and repayment of contract and similar liabilities as referred to in more detail in the Longer term viability statement above. That statement also notes the cash inflows from new bank loans and the group's expectations regarding positive cash flows from its various operations.

Having regard to the foregoing, based on the group's forecasts and projections (taking into account reasonable possible changes in trading performance and other uncertainties) and having regard to the group's cash position and available borrowings, the directors expect that the group should be able to operate within its available borrowings for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the ?nancial statements.

On that basis, the directors have concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the ?nancial statements on a going concern basis.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and the ?nancial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

To the best of the knowledge of each of the directors, they con?rm that:

. the group financial statements, prepared in accordance with UK adopted IFRS, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, and profit or loss of the company and the subsidiary undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole;

. the company financial statements, prepared in accordance with UK Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework, give a true and fair view of the company's assets, liabilities, and financial position of the company;

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -8-

. the Strategic report and Directors' report of the annual report include a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and

. the annual report and ?nancial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the group's and the company's position, performance, business model and strategy.

The current directors of the company and their respective functions are set out in the Board of directors section of the annual report.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024 

2024   2023 
                                     USD'000   USD'000 
Revenue                                  187,943  176,722 
Net gain / (loss) arising from changes in fair value of biological assets 9     (580) 
Cost of sales                               (136,495) (142,415) 
Gross profit                               51,457  33,727 
Distribution costs                            (1,281)  (1,511) 
Administrative expenses                          (15,208) (17,372) 
Operating profit                             34,968  14,844 
Interest income                              3,369   4,091 
Reversal of provision                           6,622   - 
Gains / (losses) on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges     3,051   (26,051) 
Other gains / (losses)                          7,317   (4,669) 
Finance costs                               (16,430) (17,460) 
Profit / (loss) before tax                        38,897  (29,245) 
Tax                                    (8,434)  11,552 
Profit / (loss) after tax                         30,463  (17,693) 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders                            26,447  (10,241) 
Non-controlling interests                         4,016   (7,452) 
                                     30,463  (17,693) 
 
Profit / (loss) per 25p ordinary share (US cents) 
Basic                                   41.6   (32.7) 
Diluted                                  41.6   (32.7)

All operations for both years are continuing.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024 

2024  2023 
                                       USD'000  USD'000 
Profit / (loss) for the year                         30,463 (17,693) 
 
Other comprehensive (losses) / income 
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: 
Foreign exchange on new subsidiary                      (712)  - 
Reclassification of foreign exchange differences on disposal of group company (1,204) 685 
Loss arising on sale of non-controlling interests taken to equity       (580)  - 
Loss arising on purchase of non-controlling interests taken to equity     (668)  (96) 
                                       (3,164) 589 
 
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: 
Actuarial loss                                (113)  (449) 
Deferred tax on actuarial loss                        22   99 
                                       (91)  (350) 
 
Total other comprehensive (losses) / income                  (3,255) 239 
 
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year               27,208 (17,454) 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders                              23,219 (9,961) 
Non-controlling interests                           3,989  (7,493) 
                                       27,208 (17,454)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2024 

2024   2023 
                             USD'000   USD'000 
Non-current assets 
Goodwill                         11,144  11,144 
Intangible assets                     2,684   1,593 
Property, plant and equipment               386,997  297,255 
Land                           58,098  46,015 
Financial assets                     26,735  73,640 
Deferred tax assets                    21,278  15,012 
Total non-current assets                 506,936  444,659 
Current assets 
Inventories                        18,393  16,709 
Biological assets                     3,338   3,087 
Trade and other receivables                31,312  28,254 
Current tax asset                     228    975 
Cash and cash equivalents                 38,837  14,195 
Total current assets                   92,108  63,220 
Assets classified as held for sale            -     32,516 
Total assets                       599,044  540,395 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables                 (44,715) (27,834) 
Current tax liabilities                  -     (1,462) 
Bank loans                        (20,012) (17,413) 
Sterling notes                      (28,167) - 
Other loans and payables                 (2,707)  (14,891) 
Total current liabilities                 (95,601) (61,600) 
Non-current liabilities 
Trade and other payables                 -     (16,841) 
Bank loans                        (114,417) (94,361) 
Sterling notes                      -     (40,549) 
Dollar notes                       (26,746) (26,572) 
Deferred tax liabilities                 (47,404) (34,888) 
Other loans and payables                 (19,897) (15,356) 
Total non-current liabilities               (208,464) (228,567) 
Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale -     (16,109) 
Total liabilities                     (304,065) (306,276) 
Net assets                        294,979  234,119 
 
Equity 
Share capital                       133,590  133,590 
Share premium account                   47,374  47,374 
Translation reserve                    (26,332) (24,416) 
Retained earnings                     69,826  63,267 
                             224,458  219,815 
Non-controlling interests                 70,521  14,304 
Total equity                       294,979  234,119

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024 

Share  Share  Translation Retained Subtotal Non-    Total 
                         capital premium reserve   earnings     controlling equity 
                                                interests 
                         USD'000  USD'000  USD'000    USD'000  USD'000  USD'000    USD'000 
At 1 January 2023                133,590 47,374 (25,101)  78,042  233,905 23,625   257,530 
Loss for the year                -    -    -      (10,241) (10,241) (7,452)   (17,693) 
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the year -    -    685     (405)  280   (41)    239 
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the year -    -    685     (10,646) (9,961) (7,493)   (17,454) 
Reorganisation of subsidiaries          -    -    -      -    -    (1,978)   (1,978) 
Capital from non-controlling interest      -    -    -      -    -    150     150 
Dividends to preference shareholders       -    -    -      (4,129) (4,129) -      (4,129) 
At 31 December 2023               133,590 47,374 (24,416)  63,267  219,815 14,304   234,119 
Profit for the year               -    -    -      26,447  26,447  4,016    30,463 
Other comprehensive loss for the year      -    -    (1,916)   (1,312) (3,228) (27)    (3,255) 
Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the year -    -    (1,916)   25,135  23,219  3,989    27,208 
Reorganisation of subsidiaries          -    -    -      -    -    (854)    (854) 
Capital from non-controlling interest      -    -    -      -    -    53,082   53,082 
Dividends to preference shareholders       -    -    -      (18,576) (18,576) -      (18,576)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -9- 

At 31 December 2024               133,590 47,374 (26,332)  69,826  224,458 70,521   294,979

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024 

2024   2023 
                             USD'000  USD'000 
Net cash from operating activities            31,751  29,625 
 
Investing activities 
Interest received                    1,069  4,019 
Proceeds on disposal of PPE               4,179  3,054 
Purchases of intangible assets and PPE          (34,621) (21,756) 
Expenditure on land                   (4,530) (5,093) 
Net investment stone and coal interests         (3,610) (13,314) 
Net investment sand interest               (4,413) (3,633) 
Cash received from non-current receivables        1,258  1,574 
Cash acquired with new subsidiary            259   - 
Cash divested on disposal of group company        -    (1,340) 
Cash reclassified from / (to) asset held for sale    9    (674) 
Proceeds on disposal of group company          -    1,810 
Net cash used in investing activities          (40,400) (35,353) 
 
Financing activities 
Preference dividends paid                (18,576) (4,129) 
Repayment of bank borrowings               (36,862) (15,773) 
New bank borrowings drawn                64,342  6,098 
Sale of dollar notes held in treasury          -    8,142 
Purchase of sterling notes for cancellation       (11,606) - 
Repayment of borrowings from non-controlling shareholder (12,234) (1,394) 
New borrowings from non-controlling shareholder     -    10,000 
New equity from non-controlling interests        53,580  150 
Cost of non-controlling interest transaction       (1,078) - 
Purchase of non-controlling interest           (2,726) (1,575) 
Repayment of lease liabilities              (2,724) (2,846) 
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities      32,116  (1,327) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents 
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  23,467  (7,055) 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year      14,195  21,914 
Effect of exchange rate changes             1,175  (664) 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year         38,837  14,195

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements and notes 1 to 22 below (together the financial information) have been extracted without material adjustment from the consolidated financial statements of the group for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the 2024 financial statements). The auditor has reported on those accounts; the reports were unqualified and did not contain statements under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006). Copies of the 2024 financial statements will be filed in the near future with the Registrar of Companies. The accompanying financial information does not constitute statutory accounts of the company within the meaning of section 434 of the CA 2006.

Whilst the 2024 financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted IFRS and with the requirements of the CA 2006, as applicable to companies reporting under IFRS. As at the date of authorisation of those accounts the accompanying financial information does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS.

The 2024 financial statements and the accompanying financial information were approved by the board of directors on 16 April 2024.

2. Revenue and cost of sales 

2024   2023 
                    USD'000   USD'000 
Revenue: 
Sales of palm product         185,919  175,313 
Revenue from management services    941    1,138 
Sales of stone             1,083   - 
Marketing commission on sales of coal -     271 
                    187,943  176,722 
 
Cost of sales: 
Depreciation and amortisation     (26,612) (28,750) 
Other costs              (109,883) (113,665) 
                    (136,495) (142,415)

3. Segment information

The group operates in two segments: the cultivation of oil palms and stone operation and sand interest (2023: oil palms and stone, sand and coal interests). In 2024 the latter met the quantitative thresholds set out in IFRS 8: Operating segments and, accordingly, analyses are provided by business segment. (In 2023 the quantitative thresholds were not met but segmental analyses are provided as comparatives.) 

Segment revenue Segment profit 
                                     2024  2023   2024  2023 
                                     USD'm  USD'm   USD'm  USD'm 
Plantations                               186.8 176.4  31.9  12.4 
Stone operation and sand interest (2023: stone, sand and coal interests) 1.1  0.3   0.4  0.3 
Other                                  -   -    2.7  2.1 
                                     187.9 176.7  35.0  14.8 
Interest income                                     3.4  4.1 
Reversal of provision                                  6.6  - 
Gains / (losses) on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges            3.0  (26.0) 
Other gains / (losses)                                  7.3  (4.7) 
Finance costs                                      (16.4) (17.4) 
Profit / (loss) before tax                                38.9  (29.2) 4. Administrative expenses 
                   2024  2023 
                   USD'000  USD'000 
Loss on disposal of PPE       310   1,055 
Indonesian operations        16,030 14,895 
Head office             3,204  3,436 
                   19,544 19,386 
Amount included as additions to PPE (4,336) (2,014) 
                   15,208 17,372 5. Interest income and reversal of provision 
                              2024 2023 
                              USD'000 USD'000 
Interest on bank deposits                  281  851 
Other interest income                    3,088 3,240 
Interest income                       3,369 4,091 
 
Reversal of provision in respect of interest on stone loan 6,622 -

Other interest income includes USD2.3 million interest receivable in respect of stone, sand and coal loans (2023: interest receivable of USD3.9 million net of a provision of USD0.7 million). In 2024, interest from stone represents interest receivable in the period prior to the borrowing company becoming a subsidiary (see note 18).

The provision of USD6.6 million reversed in 2024 was in respect of past interest due from the stone concession holding company which has commenced commercial production and sales.

6. Gains / (losses) on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges 

2024 2023 
                               USD'000 USD'000 
Impairment of asset held for sale               -   (23,616) 
Release of impairment provision on sale of non-current assets 3,051 - 
Reorganisation of subsidiaries                -   (2,435) 
                               3,051 (26,051)

The impairment of asset held for sale was the effect of adjusting CDM's assets and liabilities to their fair value less cost to sell in line with the terms of the potential sale of CDM to DSN.

The USD3.1 million release of impairment provision on the sale of non-current assets is the amount receivable for the transfer of hectarage to plasma schemes by CDM, the carrying value of which had been fully impaired.

In 2023 the reorganisation of subsidiaries is in respect of the steps taken during 2023 to simplify the structure of the group and thereby reduce administrative costs. The REA Kaltim sub-group acquired the 5 per cent third party interests in its previously 95 per cent held subsidiaries such that these are all now wholly owned by REA Kaltim. Concurrently, two subsidiaries, KKP and KKS, in the latter case with its subsidiary, PBA, were divested. The acquisition of the former 5 per cent third party interests in subsidiaries of REA Kaltim was made possible by a 2021 change in the Indonesian regulations which abolished a previous requirement for 5 per cent local ownership of all Indonesian companies engaged in oil palm cultivation. The USD2.4 million cost in 2023 comprises the USD0.6 million write down of a loan to a third party interest, a USD0.7 million reclassification of foreign exchange differences on the divestment of KKP, a loss on the sale of KKS and PBJ2 of USD0.1 million and USD1.0 million provision in respect of indemnities given in connection with that sale.

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -10-

7. Other gains / (losses) 

2024 2023 
                                              USD'000 USD'000 
Change in value of sterling notes arising from exchange fluctuations            265  (2,199) 
Change in value of other monetary assets and liabilities arising from exchange fluctuations 6,350 (2,042) 
Gain on acquisition of sterling notes for cancellation                   702  - 
Loss on sale of dollar notes held in treasury                        -   (428) 
                                              7,317 (4,669) 
 8. Finance costs 
                    2024  2023 
                    USD'000  USD'000 
Interest on bank loans and overdrafts 9,240  9,623 
Interest on dollar notes        2,028  1,708 
Interest on sterling notes       3,231  3,412 
Interest on other loans        1,086  1,319 
Interest on lease liabilities     374   529 
Other finance charges         3,136  1,961 
                    19,095 18,552 
Amount included as additions to PPE  (2,665) (1,092) 
                    16,430 17,460

Other finance charges comprise bank charges and fees and amortised bank loan and loan note issue expenses.

Amounts included as additions to PPE arose on borrowings applicable to the Indonesian operations and reflected a capitalisation rate of 17.1 per cent (2023: 7.0 per cent). There is no directly related tax relief.

9. Tax 

2024  2023 
                   USD'000  USD'000 
Current tax: 
UK corporation tax          -    - 
Overseas withholding tax       696   1,097 
Foreign tax              6,883  4,271 
Foreign tax - prior year       (536)  317 
Total current tax charge       7,043  5,685 
 
Deferred tax: 
Current year             3,079  (18,593) 
Prior year              (1,688) 1,356 
Total deferred tax charge / (credit) 1,391  (17,237) 
 
Total tax charge / (credit)      8,434  (11,552)

Taxation is provided at the rates prevailing for the relevant jurisdiction. For Indonesia, the current and deferred taxation provision is based on a tax rate of 22 per cent (2023: 22 per cent) and for the UK, the taxation provision reflects a corporation tax rate of 25 per cent (2023: 23.5 per cent) and a deferred tax rate of 25 per cent (2023: 25 per cent).

10. Dividends 

2024  2023 
                                USD'000 USD'000 
Amounts recognised as distributions to preference shareholders: 
Dividends on 9 per cent cumulative preference shares      18,576 4,129

All arrears of dividend outstanding on the company's preference shares (amounting in aggregate to 11.5p per preference share as at 31 December 2023) were discharged in April 2024 and the fixed semi-annual dividends that fell due on the preference shares in June 2024 and December 2024 were paid on their due dates.

While the dividends on the preference shares were more than six months in arrear, the company was not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares but with the payment in full of the outstanding arrears of preference dividend that is no longer the case. Nevertheless, in view of the group's current level of net debt, no dividend in respect of the ordinary shares has been paid or is proposed in respect of 2024.

11. Profit / (loss) per ordinary share 

2024  2023 
                                     USD'000  USD'000 
Profit / (loss) attributable to equity shareholders           26,447 (10,241) 
Preference dividends paid relating to current year            (8,172) (4,129) 
Profit / (loss) for the purpose of calculating profit / (loss) per share 18,275 (14,370) 
 
                                     '000  '000 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of: 
Basic profit / (loss) per share                     43,964 43,964 
Diluted profit / (loss) per share                    43,964 43,964

The warrants (see note 35 of the annual report) are non-dilutive in 2024 as the average share price was below the exercise price.

12. Property, plant and equipment 

Plantings Mining Buildings Plant,    Construction Total 
                        assets and    equipment  in progress 
                            structures and vehicles 
                   USD'000   USD'000 USD'000   USD'000    USD'000    USD'000 
Cost: 
At 1 January 2023           176,547  -   255,293  130,177   13,168    575,185 
Additions               4,141   -   6,731   4,578    6,826    22,276 
Reclassifications and adjustments   -     -   7,844   9,187    (17,031)   - 
Disposals               (4,511)  -   (3,102)  (1,322)   -      (8,935) 
Divested on sale of subsidiary    (176)   -   (330)   (31)     -      (537) 
Transferred to assets held for sale  (18,090) -   (37,154)  (1,055)   (76)     (56,375) 
At 31 December 2023          157,911  -   229,282  141,534   2,887    531,614 
Additions               7,315   1,059 15,090   2,066    7,801    33,331 
Reclassifications and adjustments   -     1,330 2,220   124     (3,674)   - 
Disposals               (6,906)  -   (7,740)  (3,545)   -      (18,191) 
Acquired with new subsidiary     -     66,841 -     1,602    153     68,596 
Transferred from assets held for sale 18,092  -   35,435   1,099    88      54,714 
At 31 December 2024          176,412  69,230 274,287  142,880   7,255    670,064 
 
Accumulated depreciation: 
At 1 January 2023           76,011  -   66,601   78,545    -      221,157 
Charge for year            9,586   -   8,111   10,679    -      28,376 
Disposals               (2,705)  -   (872)   (1,249)   -      (4,826) 
Divested on sale of subsidiary    (7)    -   (10)    (31)     -      (48) 
Transferred to assets held for sale  (3,705)  -   (5,858)  (737)    -      (10,300) 
At 31 December 2023          79,180  -   67,972   87,207    -      234,359 
Charge for year            8,510   -   7,303   10,413    -      26,226 
Disposals               (5,248)  -   (5,012)  (1,850)   -      (12,110) 
Release of impairment         (1,007)  -   (2,044)  -      -      (3,051) 
Acquired with new subsidiary     -     -   -     164     -      164 
Transferred from assets held for sale 13,946  -   22,728   805     -      37,479 
At 31 December 2024          95,381  -   90,947   96,739    -      283,067 
 
 
 
Carrying amount: 
At 31 December 2024          81,031  69,230 183,340  46,141    7,255    386,997 
At 31 December 2023          78,731  -   161,310  54,327    2,887    297,255

The depreciation charge for the year includes USD376,000 (2023: USD144,000) which has been capitalised as part of additions to plantings and buildings and structures.

At the balance sheet date, the group had entered into USD3.7 million contractual commitments for the acquisition of PPE (2023: nil).

At the balance sheet date, PPE of USD131.8 million (2023: USD118.1 million) had been charged as security for bank loans (see note 15).

Additions to PPE include USD187,000 of ROU assets which are not included in purchases of PPE within the consolidated cash flow statement.

13. Land 

2024  2023 
                    USD'000 USD'000 
Cost: 
Beginning of year           48,832 48,648 
Additions               4,530 5,093 
Acquired with new subsidiary      3,086 - 
Transferred from assets held for sale 4,467 - 
Transferred to assets held for sale  -   (4,909) 
End of year              60,915 48,832 
 
Accumulated amortisation: 
Beginning of year           2,817 3,681 
Transferred to assets held for sale  -   (864) 
End of year              2,817 2,817 
 
Carrying amount: 
End of year              58,098 46,015 
Beginning of year           46,015 44,967

Balances classi?ed as land represent amounts invested in land utilised for the purpose of the plantation and stone operations in Indonesia.

There are two types of plantations cost, one relating to the acquisition of HGUs and the other relating to the acquisition of Izin Lokasi.

At 31 December 2024, certi?cates of HGU had been obtained in respect of areas covering 63,617 hectares (2023: 63,617 hectares). An HGU is effectively a government certi?cation entitling the holder to utilise the land for agricultural and related purposes. Retention of an HGU is subject to payment of annual land taxes in accordance with prevailing tax regulations. HGUs are normally granted for periods of up to 35 years and are renewable on expiry of such term.

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -11-

The other cost relates to the acquisition of Izin Lokasi, each of which is an allocation of Indonesian state land granted by the Indonesian local authority responsible for administering the land area to which the allocation relates. Such allocations are preliminary to the process of fully titling an area of land and obtaining an HGU in respect of it. Izin Lokasi are normally valid for periods of between one and three years but may be extended if steps have been taken towards obtaining full titles.

Stone operation land includes the costs of acquiring licences and permits together with making compensation payments to traditional users of such land. The principal licences are IUPs (mining licences) and IPPKH (additional permits granted to IUP holders operating in a forest area). These licences are granted for periods of 5 years, renewable subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions.

At the balance sheet date, land titles of USD36.9 million (2023: USD30.9 million) had been charged as security for bank loans (see note 15).

14. Financial assets 

2024  2023 
                     USD'000  USD'000 
Stone interest              -    44,681 
Sand interest               8,405  3,633 
Coal interests              3,478  11,835 
Provision against loan to coal interests (2,550) (2,550) 
                     9,333  57,599 
 
Plasma advances              15,406 12,788 
Other non-current receivables       1,996  3,253 
                     17,402 16,041 
 
Total financial assets          26,735 73,640

Pursuant to the arrangements concluded some years ago between the group and its local partners, the company's subsidiary, KCC, had the right, subject to satisfaction of local regulatory requirements, to acquire, at original cost, 95 per cent ownership of two Indonesian companies that directly, and through an Indonesian subsidiary of one of those companies, own rights in respect of certain stone and coal concessions in East Kalimantan Indonesia. Until recently local regulatory requirements precluded the exercise of such rights but following new legislation that position has changed.

Accordingly in 2024 the group implemented the original agreement under which it had the right to acquire majority ownership of the stone concession holding company, albeit that formal registration of its ownership remains subject to final completion of Indonesian regulatory requirements. Pending completion of the formalities of the ownership structure, the stone concession holding company is being managed and controlled by the group. At 1 July 2024 USD65.3 million loans owed by and guaranteed by the stone concession holding company to the group have been treated as intercompany and are eliminated on consolidation (see note 37 of the annual report).

Following the identification of quartz sand deposits lying in the overburden within the concession area held by one coal concession holding company the group, in 2022, concluded agreements with the company holding the rights to mine such sand deposits. The latter company is a separate legal entity from the coal concession holding company in question because sand mining and coal mining in Indonesia are subject to separate licencing arrangements and a coal mining licence does not entitle the holder of such licence to mine sand. Pursuant to its agreements with the sand concession holding company, the group has made loans to finance the pre-production costs of that company. The agreements provided that, once all licences necessary for mining had been secured, the group would subscribe new shares in the sand concession holding company so as to provide it with a 49 per cent participation in the company. This agreement remains in place but the group now expects to increase the number of shares that it will subscribe, so as to hold a 95 per cent controlling interest once the sand concession holding company has been brought into commercial operation.

Concurrently with the agreement to acquire the stone concession holding company, the group relinquished its rights to acquire interests in the coal concession holding companies on terms that the ownership of the company with mining rights overlapping those of the sand concession holding company would be transferred to that company. The stone concession holding company had previously guaranteed the loans to the second coal concession holding company and the group will now rely on that guarantee for recovery of the loans going forward.

Included within the stone and coal interest balances in 2023 is past interest due of USD11.8 million net of a provision of USD9.7 million. This interest, due from the stone concession holding company and the second coal concession holding company was provided against due to the creditworthiness of the applicable concession holding companies. The USD6.6 million provision relating to the stone concession holding company has now been reversed as that company has commenced commercial production and sales (see note 5).

Plasma advances are discussed under Credit risk in note 26 of the annual report.

Other non-current receivables is a participation advance to a third party formerly holding a 5 per cent non-controlling interests in a group subsidiary. USD1.2 million was repaid during the year on the purchase of the non-controlling interest in the applicable subsidiary.

15. Bank loans 

2024  2023 
                      USD'000  USD'000 
Bank loans                 134,429 111,774 
 
The bank loans are repayable as follows: 
On demand or within one year        20,012 17,413 
Between one and two years          19,348 16,662 
Between two and five years         56,489 58,684 
After five years              38,580 19,015 
                      134,429 111,774 
 
Amount due for settlement within 12 months 20,012 17,413 
Amount due for settlement after 12 months  114,417 94,361 
                      134,429 111,774

All bank loans are denominated in rupiah and are stated above net of unamortised issuance costs of USD2.3 million (2023: USD3.8 million). The bank loans repayable within one year include USD2.8 million drawings under working capital facilities (2023: USD2.9 million and USD6.1 million short term revolving borrowings secured against blocked cash (see note 25 of the annual report).

The interest rate on the bank loans and working capital facilities at 31 December 2024 is 8.25 per cent (2023: 8.0 per cent) except for the loan to CDM on which the rate is 8.5 per cent (2023: not applicable). The short term revolving borrowings have an interest rate of 0.5 per cent above the deposit interest rate applicable to the blocked cash deposits. The weighted average interest rate on all bank borrowings for 2024 was 8.3 per cent (2023: 7.7 per cent).

The gross bank loans of USD136.8 million (2023: USD115.6 million) are secured on certain land titles, PPE, biological assets and cash assets held by REA Kaltim, SYB, KMS and CDM having an aggregate book value of USD177.5 million (2023: USD158.1 million), and are the subject of an unsecured guarantee by the company. The banks are entitled to have recourse to their security on usual banking terms.

REA Kaltim, SYB, KMS and CDM have agreed certain financial covenants under the terms of the bank facilities relating to debt service coverage, debt equity ratio, EBITDA margin and the maintenance of positive net income and positive equity; such covenants are tested annually upon delivery to Bank Mandiri of the audited financial statements in respect of each year by reference to the consolidated results for that year, and consolidated closing financial position as at the year end, of REA Kaltim and its subsidiaries. The covenants have been complied with for 2024. Prior to 2024 each company was tested on a stand alone basis. In 2023 Bank Mandiri waived the testing requirement as regards REA Kaltim's maintenance of positive net income and the testing requirements as regards SYB's debt service coverage, gross margin and the maintenance of positive net income.

Under the terms of their bank facilities, certain plantation subsidiaries are restricted to an extent in the payment of interest on borrowings from, and on the payment of dividends to, other group companies. The directors do not believe that the applicable covenants will affect the ability of the company to meet its cash obligations.

At the balance sheet date, the group had undrawn rupiah denominated facilities of USD5.5 million (2023: nil).

16. Sterling notes

The sterling notes at 31 December 2024 comprised GBP21.7 million nominal of 8.75 per cent guaranteed 2025 sterling notes (2023: GBP30.9 million nominal) issued by the company's subsidiary, REA Finance B.V.. The movement during the year resulted from the purchase in October and December 2024 of GBP9.2 million nominal of notes for cancellation.

The outstanding sterling notes are due for repayment on 31 August 2025. A premium of 4p per GBP1 nominal of sterling notes will be paid on redemption of the sterling notes on 31 August 2025 (or earlier in the event of default) or on surrender of the sterling notes in satisfaction, in whole or in part, of the subscription price payable on exercise of the warrants held by sterling note holders (see note 35 of the annual report) on or before the ?nal subscription date (namely 15 July 2025).

The sterling notes are guaranteed by the company and another wholly owned subsidiary of the company, REAS, and are secured principally on unsecured loans made by REAS to an Indonesian plantation operating subsidiary of the company.

The repayment obligation in respect of the sterling notes of GBP21.7 million (USD27.1 million) is carried on the balance sheet at USD28.2 million (2023: USD40.5 million) which includes the amortised premium to date.

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -12-

17. Other loans and payables 

2024  2023 
                                USD'000 USD'000 
Indonesian retirement benefit obligations           9,572 9,098 
Lease liabilities                       3,546 5,929 
Loans from non-controlling shareholder             8,750 13,484 
Payable under settlement agreement               736  1,736 
                                22,604 30,247 
 
Repayable as follows: 
On demand or within one year (shown under current liabilities) 2,707 14,891 
 
Between one and two years                   1,898 4,326 
Between two and five years                   9,728 2,979 
After five years                        8,271 8,051 
Amount due for settlement after 12 months           19,897 15,356 
 
                                22,604 30,247

Loan from non-controlling shareholder comprises an USD8.7 million interest bearing loan repayable in equal instalments over the period from January 2027 to January 2030 (2023: a USD3.5 million interest bearing loan repayable in equal instalments up to June 2026, plus a USD10.0 million pre-closing loan in connection with the DSN share subscription agreement which was repaid on completion of the share subscription transaction).

The directors estimate that the fair value of other loans and payables approximates their carrying value.

18. Acquisition of subsidiary (ATP)

As previously discussed (see note 14), pending completion of the formalities of the ownership structure, the stone concession holding company (ATP) is being managed and controlled by the group and has therefore been consolidated from 1 July 2024. No consideration was paid in 2024, and it is expected to be minimal with no transaction costs. In line with the provisions of IFRS 3, management have 12 months to finalise the acquisition accounts for ATP and accordingly, the amounts included in these financial statements are provisional.

The net assets of this subsidiary at the date of acquisition were as follows: 

2024 
            USD'000 
PPE           68,432 
Land          3,086 
Deferred tax asset   3,901 
Current assets     7,679 
Cash          259 
            83,357 
Current liabilities   (7,290) 
Deferred tax liability (10,797) 
Loans from group    (65,270) 
Total net assets    -

The assets and liabilities were valued at fair value at the date of acquisition of control (see note 3 of the annual report). This resulted in a fair value adjustment of USD58.9 million which was applied to the mining assets acquired (included within PPE), the book value of the other assets and liabilities being considered to be their fair values. At acquisition the non-controlling interest of 5 per cent amounts to USDnil.

19. Movement in net borrowings 

2024   2023 
                                        USD'000   USD'000 
Change in net borrowings resulting from cash flows: 
Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, after exchange rate effects 24,642  (7,719) 
Net (increase) / decrease in bank borrowings                  (27,480) 9,675 
Purchase of sterling notes for cancellation                   11,606  - 
Dollar notes held in treasury                          -     (8,142) 
Decrease / (increase) in borrowings from non-controlling shareholder      12,234  (8,606) 
Transfer of borrowings to assets held for sale                 -     10,641 
Transfer of borrowings from assets held for sale                (7,401)  - 
                                        13,601  (4,151) 
Amortisation of sterling note issue expenses and premium            566    (188) 
Loss on disposal of dollar notes held in treasury                -     (428) 
Amortisation of dollar note issue expenses                   (174)   (160) 
Amortisation of bank loan expenses                       (1,884)  (1,266) 
                                        12,109  (6,193) 
Currency translation differences                        6,821   (5,262) 
Net borrowings at beginning of year                       (178,184) (166,729) 
Net borrowings at end of year                          (159,254) (178,184) 20. Related party transactions

Transactions between the company and its subsidiaries, which are related parties, have been eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this note. Transactions between the company and its subsidiaries are dealt with in the company's individual financial statements.

Remuneration of key management personnel

The remuneration of the directors, who are the key management personnel of the group, is set out below in aggregate for each of the categories specified in IAS 24: Related party disclosures. Further information about the remuneration of, and fees paid in respect of services provided by, individual directors is provided in the audited part of the Directors' remuneration report in the annual report. 

2024 2023 
           USD'000 USD'000 
Short term benefits 1,283 1,222 21. Rates of exchange 
                2024  2024  2023  2023 
                Closing Average Closing Average 
Indonesian rupiah to US dollar 16,162 15,906 15,416 15,219 
US dollar to pounds sterling  1.2529 1.2783 1.2747 1.2471 
 22. Events after the reporting period

There have been no material post balance sheet events that would require disclosure in, or adjustment to, these financial statements.

References to group operating companies in Indonesia are as listed under the map on page 5 of the annual report.

The terms FFB, CPO and CPKO mean, respectively, fresh fruit bunches, crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil.

References to dollars and USD are to the lawful currency of the United States of America.

References to rupiah and Rp are to the lawful currency of Indonesia.

References to sterling, pounds sterling and GBP are to the lawful currency of the United Kingdom.

Other terms are listed in the glossary of the annual report.

Press enquiries to:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 383331 
EQS News ID:  2119584 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

