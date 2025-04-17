LONDON (dpa-AFX) - J Sainsbury Plc reported profit before tax of 384 million pounds for the 52 weeks to 1 March 2025 compared to 277 million pounds, last year. Statutory EPS increased to 10.2 pence from 5.7 pence. Underlying profit before tax was 761 million pounds, up 8.6%. Underlying EPS increased to 22.7 pence from 21.6 pence.Group revenue, excluding VAT, includiung fuel, was 32.81 billion pounds, up 1.8% from last year. Sales, excluding fuel, was 26.6 billion pounds, up 4.2%. Retail sales including VAT, excluding fuel, was 31.55 billion pounds, up 3.1%.The Board has recommended a final dividend of 9.7 pence per share. This will be paid on 11 July 2025 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on 6 June 2025. In line with the Group's new policy to pay a progressive dividend, the total full-year dividend was 13.6 pence per share, an increase of 3.8 percent.The Group said it will buy back at least 200 million pounds of shares in 2025/26 and expects to return bank disposal proceeds of 250 million pounds via special dividend in the second half of the year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX