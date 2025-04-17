CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 0.8801 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8827.Against the yen and the euro, the aussie dropped to 90.31 and 1.7933 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 90.38 and 1.7892, respectively.Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slid to 1.0723 and 0.6335 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0730 and 0.6369, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.84 against the loonie, 85.00 against the yen, 1.86 against the euro, 1.06 against the kiwi and 0.60 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX