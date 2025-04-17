DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXG LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Apr-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 208.2108 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1589744 CODE: ANXG LN ISIN: LU1681038326 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXG LN LEI Code: 549300Q98JEX556UXN73 Sequence No.: 383445 EQS News ID: 2119962 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

