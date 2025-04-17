Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.04.2025 09:51 Uhr
Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist (YIEL LN) 
Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
17-Apr-2025 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi EUR High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 16-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 104.7634 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2518950 
CODE: YIEL LN 
ISIN: LU1812090543 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1812090543 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     YIEL LN 
LEI Code:   213800ARODHGWDP8MQ71 
Sequence No.: 383483 
EQS News ID:  2120038 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2120038&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2025 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.