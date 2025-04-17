BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings growth moderated in February after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.Average gross earnings climbed 9.3 percent annually in February, following a 10.4 percent growth in January.The average gross earnings were HUF 661,800 in February compared to HUF 668,069 in the previous month.Net earnings increased by 9.1 percent, and real earnings were 3.5 percent higher than a year earlier.Median gross earnings were HUF 533,600, and median net earnings were HUF 370,700, surpassing the value for the same period of the previous year by 8.5 percent and 8.8 percent, respectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX