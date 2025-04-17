WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices extended overnight gains on Thursday and were on track for a weekly rise after the U.S. issued new sanctions targeting Chinese importers of Iranian oil.Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 0.9 percent at $66.42 in early European trade. WTI crude futures were up 1.1 percent at $63.14 after rising nearly 2 percent on Wednesday.This week ends a day earlier for commodity traders due to upcoming Good Friday and the Easter Holidays.Oil prices were finding support from a weaker dollar, signs of progress in U.S.-Japan trade negotiations and news that the U.S. has imposed new sanctions on a Chinese 'teapot' refinery and other entities for importing Iranian oil.The dollar looked set to notch a fourth straight weekly loss as its status as the 'reserve currency' has come into question.Traders took some heart from trade talks between the U.S. and Japan, with U.S. President Donald Trump touting 'big progress' in one of the first rounds of face-to-face negotiations.There were also fears of disruption to global crude supply after the U.S. imposed sanctions on a Chinese refinery for trading more than $1 billion worth of Iranian crude oil.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX