HIKSEMI Unveils GEN5 SSD and Immersive Storage Solutions at the 137th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKSEMI made a striking debut at the 137th Canton Fair, held from April 15th to 19th. Under the theme "Innovations Beyond Storage", HIKSEMI showcased how cutting-edge technologies like PCIe 5.0 are breaking through traditional storage limitations to deliver faster, larger, and more powerful solutions that enhance everyday life and empower greater efficiency.

The highlight of the exhibition was the launch of the GEN5 SSD series, which boasts an impressive read speed of up to 14,500MB/s-twice that of the GEN4 SSD. This groundbreaking product has garnered significant attention for its ability to meet the demanding performance needs of applications such as gaming, entertainment, and content creation.

HIKSEMI curated seven immersive zones, blending technology into daily life and industry operations. Visitors explored intelligent document systems, cloud backup solutions, ultra-fast SSDs and DDR for 8K gaming, and professional-grade memory cards and portable drives designed for outdoor photography. Industrial showcases included secure data handling, stable storage for data centers, and high-concurrency processing for smart vehicles.

HIKSEMI introduced its branded IP mascot, Semi Elephant, to enhance audience interaction and engagement. Inspired by the saying that an elephant never forgets, the Semi Elephant symbolizes reliability, vast capacity, and enduring memory, highlighting HIKSEMI's technical excellence while fostering emotional connections with consumers from diverse backgrounds.

Looking ahead, HIKSEMI remains committed to advancing storage technology, developing innovations, and expanding applications to enhance global user experiences.

