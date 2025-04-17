LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices decreased for the third straight month in March, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.The producer price index fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in March, following a 0.2 percent decrease in the previous month.The downward trend was largely driven by a 3.0 percent decline in prices for non-durable consumer goods and a 1.4 percent cheaper energy costs.Prices for intermediate goods dropped 1.2 percent from last year, while prices for capital goods rose at a slower pace of 0.8 percent.Excluding the energy group, producer prices increased at a stable rate of 1.4 percent.On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 1.3 percent, reversing a 0.3 percent rebound in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX