NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $2.584 billion, or $3.64 per share. This compares with $2.437 billion, or $3.33 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $16.967 billion from $15.801 billion last year.American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $2.584 Bln. vs. $2.437 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.64 vs. $3.33 last year. -Revenue: $16.967 Bln vs. $15.801 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $15.00 to $15.50