MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).In the GreenSMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Co (SMX) is up over 50% at $2.20. Unifi, Inc. (UFI) is up over 19% at $5.51. Gaia, Inc. (GAIA) is up over 19% at $4.60. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) is up over 15% at $6.58. Binah Capital Group, Inc. (BCG) is up over 15% at $2.38. comScore, Inc. (SCOR) is up over 13% at $5.80. Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is up over 12% at $1.41. Elong Power Holding Limited (ELPW) is up over 10% at $3.58. Zedge, Inc. (ZDGE) is up over 10% at $2.34. Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is up over 9% at $12.50. Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) is up over 6% at $5.36.In the RediOThree Limited Ordinary Shares (IOTR) is down over 24% at $1.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is down over 20% at $468.02. enVVeno Medical Corporation (NVNO) is down over 15% at $2.02. Alpha Cognition Inc. Common Stock (ACOG) is down over 14% at $3.71. Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) is down over 13% at $3.70. Humana Inc. (HUM) is down over 12% at $248.50. Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) is down over 12% at $5.30. Mercer International Inc. (MERC) is down over 10% at $4.61. Visionary Holdings Inc. (GV) is down over 9% at $1.76. NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) is down over 8% at $3.47.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX