Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17
[17.04.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.04.25
|IE000LZC9NM0
|5,043,332.00
|USD
|0
|38,066,305.98
|7.5478
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.04.25
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,628,783.00
|EUR
|0
|20,986,974.31
|5.7835
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.04.25
|IE000GETKIK8
|1,935,016.00
|GBP
|0
|19,531,389.08
|10.0937
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.04.25
|IE000XIITCN5
|616,779.00
|GBP
|0
|4,940,357.34
|8.0099
© 2025 PR Newswire