LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A UK-made, invisible radio wave weapon has knocked out drone swarms for the first time.British soldiers have successfully tracked, targeted and defeated swarms of drones in the latest trial of a new directed energy weapon developed in the country, the UK Ministry of Defense said.The trial was completed at a weapons range in West Wales and was the largest counter-drone swarm exercise the British Army have conducted so far.The weapon system demonstrator is a type of Radiofrequency Directed Energy Weapon and has proven capable of neutralizing multiple targets simultaneously with near-instant effect.The weapon has the potential to help protect against drone threats as nature of warfare changes.It uses high frequency radio waves to disrupt or damage critical electronic components inside drones, causing them to crash or malfunction.At an estimated cost of 10 pence per shot fired, if developed into operational service it could provide a cost-effective complement to traditional missile-based air defense systems, according to the Defense Ministry.RF DEW systems can defeat airborne targets at ranges of up to 1 kilometer and are effective against threats which cannot be jammed using electronic warfare.The successful trial comes as drone swarms are increasingly seen in use in frontline combat in Ukraine. UK Defense Intelligence estimates that last year Ukraine had to defend against attacks from more than 18,000 drones.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX