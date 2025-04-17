SCS Global Services: Podcast: Why Today's Carbon Accounting Is Falling Short

Carbon accounting has a major blind spot that's slowing you down and costing you money

In this Innovation Forum podcast, Kiff Gallagher, Executive Director of the Global Heat Reduction Initiative, discusses with Ian Welsh the problems with carbon markets today and how to address them. Gallagher emphasizes the need to account for super pollutants, like methane and black carbon, which have significantly greater near-term impacts on the environment. The conversation also touches on the opportunities for corporations to measure what matters and maximize their climate impact. This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in advancing climate accounting practices and enhancing global sustainability efforts. Listen to the podcast here.

About Global Heat Reduction

Global Heat Reduction Initiative (GHR) is an initiative of SCS Global Services that aims to drive down excess heat trapped in the atmosphere in the crucial near-term. GHR provides Total Climate Accounting??, that includes measurement of climate super pollutants over any timeframe such as methane, nitrous oxide and black carbon to enable organizations to take immediate action on global heat reduction.

