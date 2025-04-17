govrecover: Major Survey Finds 80% of Americans Unaware of Billions in Unclaimed Assets

GovRecover Survey Reveals Huge Knowledge Gap and Underscores Need for Greater Public Awareness in Asset Recovery

A nationwide survey commissioned by GovRecover, a licensed unclaimed asset recovery service, found that 80% of Americans have no idea that over $70 billion in dormant funds-ranging from bank account balances to uncashed insurance payouts-remains unclaimed across the country. The results highlight a critical information gap and reinforce GovRecover's mission to educate the public and simplify the recovery process.

"It's astonishing that most people aren't aware they could be owed thousands of dollars," said Ricky Maldonado, Co-Founder of GovRecover. "These findings show just how urgent it is to bring transparency to the unclaimed asset space and help people reclaim what's rightfully theirs."

Key Findings from the GovRecover Survey (n=1,000 U.S. adults)

80% have never searched state databases or used a recovery service.

65% assume they'd receive direct notice from the state if they were owed money.

72% say they'd be more comfortable using a licensed service with no upfront fees .

58% worry that any recovery service might be a "scam" without clear proof of legitimacy.

45% said they'd reclaim funds immediately if the process were simpler.

Why This Matters

Awareness Gap: Despite billions in unclaimed assets, few know where-or how-to look. Trust Barriers: Concerns about security and legitimacy ("Is GovRecover legit?") deter many from pursuing claims. Opportunity for Impact: Streamlining the process and proactive education could unlock life-changing sums for millions.

"Our survey shows there's a real hunger for a trustworthy, no-cost solution," Maldonado added. "At GovRecover, we combine state licensing, robust security, and a consumer-first model to fill that gap."

GovRecover's Response

In light of these findings, GovRecover is:

Launching an Educational Campaign: New blog posts, social content, and step-by-step guides to demystify the recovery process.

Expanding Customer Support: Adding live-chat hours and multilingual assistance to help overcome trust and language barriers.

Partnering with Consumer Advocates: Working with financial literacy organizations to spread the word in underserved communities.

About GovRecover

GovRecover is a licensed, tech-driven unclaimed asset recovery service dedicated to helping Americans reclaim dormant bank accounts, unpaid insurance claims, and other overlooked funds. By combining state licensing, strict security protocols, and a no-upfront-fee model, GovRecover makes it safe and simple to recover money that's rightfully yours. To learn if you have unclaimed assets-visit GovRecover.org.

Contact: Ricky Maldonado, Co-Founder

Email: media@govrecover.org

Phone: 678 551 0236

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

SOURCE: GovRecover

