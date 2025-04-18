Aditxt, Inc. requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20250414955183 issued April 14, 2025 "Aditxt Subsidiary Adimune Announces Positive Results from Mayo Clinic Pre-Clinical Studies to Support FDA and European Regulatory Submissions for Type 1 Diabetes, Psoriasis, and Stiff Person Syndrome Human Trials" be killed.

The release was issued in error by Aditxt, Inc.

A replacement release will not be issued at this time.

Contacts:

Aditxt, Inc.

Corporate Communications

Jeff Ramson, PCG Advisory, Inc.

T: 646-863-6893

contactus@aditxt.com