Aditxt, Inc. requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20250414955183 issued April 14, 2025 "Aditxt Subsidiary Adimune Announces Positive Results from Mayo Clinic Pre-Clinical Studies to Support FDA and European Regulatory Submissions for Type 1 Diabetes, Psoriasis, and Stiff Person Syndrome Human Trials" be killed.
The release was issued in error by Aditxt, Inc.
A replacement release will not be issued at this time.
Contacts:
Aditxt, Inc.
Corporate Communications
Jeff Ramson, PCG Advisory, Inc.
T: 646-863-6893
contactus@aditxt.com
