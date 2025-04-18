DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2536.9312 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 250624341 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252

April 18, 2025 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)