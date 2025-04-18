DJ Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (MOBI LN) Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Apr-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.3118 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10578584 CODE: MOBI LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MOBI LN LEI Code: 2138009XSCOQRL54WY80 Sequence No.: 383716 EQS News ID: 2120846 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 18, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)