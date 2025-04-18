ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus decreased in February from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, the statistical office ISTAT reported Friday.The trade surplus dropped to EUR 4.47 billion in February from EUR 6.0 billion in the previous month. In January, the trade balance showed a deficit of 288 million.On an annual basis, exports logged a growth of 0.8 percent, slower than January's 2.6 percent increase. Likewise, import growth eased to 4.1 percent from 8.9 percent.The overall rise in exports was drieven by more ouflows of pharmaceutical, chemical-medicinal and botanical articles and means of transport, excluding motor vehicles, the agency said.On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus rose to EUR 4.68 billion in February from EUR 3.68 billion in January. Both exports and imports climbed 3.5 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, compared to the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX