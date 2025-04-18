Anzeige
YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED: Watch Green, Live Green: Yaber T2 Outdoor Edition is Your Earth Day Must-Have

NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Earth Day 2025 approaches, Yaber (www.yaber.com) invites outdoor enthusiasts and eco-minded explorers to celebrate in style with the T2 Outdoor Edition - a portable projector crafted for adventure, sustainability, and fun under the stars. Engineered for those who cherish both nature and entertainment, the T2 Outdoor Edition brings immersive viewing experiences to the great outdoors without leaving a footprint.

Yaber T2 Outdoor Edition

Ditch the outlets, Embrace the outdoors

Inspired by nature, the T2 Outdoor Edition features a camouflage color palette in rock gray and dune brown, blending effortlessly into natural landscapes. Whether you're deep in the wilderness or relaxing in your backyard, its lightweight design and built-in battery eliminate the need for outlets, giving you true freedom to stream movies, music, or live sports wherever your path leads.

Inspired by nature, made for nature

The T2 Outdoor Edition features a nature-ready design in rock gray and dune brown, camouflaging beautifully with forest floors, mountain trails, or desert sands. Its durable yet stylish casing reflects a love for the outdoors, while its eco-conscious engineering minimizes power consumption.

Celebrate Earth Day, the Yaber way

To inspire more people to enjoy low-impact, high-fun outdoor experiences, Yaber is launching a special 'Save the Planet with Yaber' giveaway on Instagram on April 22, 2025. Followers will have the chance to win their own T2 Outdoor Edition and get inspired to bring their entertainment into the wild. Be sure to follow Yaber on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to join the celebration, discover outdoor inspiration, and enter the giveaway.

And for those ready to bring the adventure home, Yaber's Amazon stores in the US, UK, France, and Germany will feature a Earth Day promotion on the T2 Outdoor Edition. Enjoy special pricing during this celebration:

  • US - now only $249.99
  • UK - now only £249.99
  • France - now only €299.99
  • Germany - now only €299.99

Don't miss this chance to gear up for outdoor adventures with an eco-friendly projector at a great value. Search 'Yaber' on Amazon to explore more!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668114/Yaber_T2_Outdoor_Edition.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/watch-green-live-green-yaber-t2-outdoor-edition-is-your-earth-day-must-have-302432347.html

