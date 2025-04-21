CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 3-1/2-year low of 1.1534 against the euro and nearly a 7-month low of 1.3398 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.1391 and 1.3294, respectively.Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to more than a 7-month low of 140.62 and more than a 10-year low of 0.8070 from last week's closing quotes of 142.17 and 0.8162, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to nearly a 4-1/2-month low of 0.6431, a 5-1/2-month low of 0.6014 and more than a 6-month low of 1.3792 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6376, 0.5937 and 1.3848, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.17 against the euro, 1.35 against the pound, 139.00 against the yen, 0.79 against the franc, 0.66 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 1.36 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX