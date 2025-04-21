CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Canadian dollar fell to a 5-day low of 0.8868 against the Australian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.8828.Against the yen and the euro, the loonie slipped to near 2-week lows of 101.87 and 1.5915 from last week's closing quotes of 102.66 and 1.5774, respectively.If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.91 against the aussie, 100.00 against the yen and 1.60 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX