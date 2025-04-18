RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarter Ending March 31, 2025

PHOENIX, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. (OTCIQ: RBAZ) (the "Company"), parent company of Republic Bank of Arizona (the "Bank" or "RBAZ"), announced a consolidated net income of $1,064,000, or $0.59 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to a consolidated net income of $713,000, or $0.40 per share, for the quarter ended March, 31, 2024.

President and CEO Brian Ruisinger stated "I am proud to report strong earnings in our final reporting quarter as RBAZ reflecting a 49% increase from the year ago quarter bolstered by net interest margin at 4.61% and expense control. Solid loan yields coupled with static cost of funds resulted in a 15% net interest margin improvement while expenses remained consistent reflecting a decrease of 1%."

Mr. Ruisinger continued, "As an update to our May 16, 2024 announcement of our intent to join forces with Pima Federal Credit Union, the Company's shareholders approved the transaction on August 22, 2024 and regulatory applications were approved during Q1. We have announced a closing date of May 2, 2025, at which time the Company intends for its common stock to no longer trade or be quoted on the OTC Pink Market. As we approach the end of our 18-year history as RBAZ, we are extremely proud of ending as the top performing bank headquartered in the state. We look forward to continuing to serve our valued customers with expanded products and resources as Pima Federal Credit Union."

March 31, 2025 Company Highlights Include:

Total loans of $223,962,000 increased $1,231,000, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2024. This increase consisted of $8,245,000 in new loan originations and advances on construction lines of credit, offset by $6,625,000 in loan maturities. Advances and repayments on commercial lines of credit and normal payment attrition comprised the balance of the loan activity in Q1.

Total deposits of $240,864,000 decreased $9,337,000, or 3.7%, from December 31, 2024. This decrease consisted of known outflows from existing customers for capital expenditures and other business purposes, partially offset by funds from new banking relationships during the quarter totaling $8,956,000.

Total borrowings of $15,965,000 at March 31, 2025 included $10,000,000 in short-term advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank to offset known deposit outflows during the quarter.

Total interest income increased $277,000 to $4,485,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 outpacing total interest income of $4,208,000 for the same period of the prior year equating to an increase of 6.6%.

Cost of deposits was 2.13% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which was consistent with the prior quarter as the Bank made nominal changes to its deposit rates during the period in line with the Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates steady during the first quarter of 2025.



The Bank remains "Well Capitalized" under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) framework as follows:

March 31, 2025

(%) Ratio to be Well

Capitalized (%) CBLR ratio 11.62 9.00

About the Company

RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. was established on June 10, 2021 as a single-bank holding company for its Arizona state-chartered bank subsidiary, Republic Bank of Arizona. The Company is traded over-the-counter as RBAZ.

About the Bank

Republic Bank of Arizona is a locally owned, community bank in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Gilbert, Arizona. RBAZ is a full service, community bank providing deposit and loan products and convenient, online and mobile banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in April 2007 and is headquartered at 645 E. Missouri Avenue, Suite 108, Phoenix, AZ. Additional branches are located at 7373 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite A-195, Scottsdale, AZ and 1417 W. Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ. The Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. For further information, please visit our web site: www.republicbankaz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank (collectively referred to herein as the "Company"), for which the Company claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future financial condition and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Summary Company Financial Information (unaudited) For the three months

ended March 31, For the twelve months

ended December 31, 2025 2024 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Summary Income Data: Interest income $4,485 $4,208 $17,935 $14,208 Interest expense 1,404 1,557 5,923 4,742 Net interest income 3,081 2,651 12,012 9,466 Provision for credit losses - - 627 - Non-interest income 230 220 967 820 Non-interest expense 1,921 1,943 7,907 7,142 Income before provision for income tax 1,390 928 4,445 3,144 Provision for income tax 326 215 1,066 684 Net income $1,064 $713 $3,379 $2,460 Per Share Data: Shares outstanding end-of-period 1,790 1,778 1,790 1,795 Earnings per common share $0.59 $0.40 $1.90 $1.36 Diluted earnings per common share $0.55 $0.38 $1.77 $1.33 Book value per share $14.57 $12.12 $13.81 $11.77 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $284,250 $279,134 $282,511 $272,044 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 30,848 40,079 32,731 40,998 Securities held-to-maturity 9,860 10,650 9,855 10,648 Loans 223,962 199,714 222,731 201,829 Allowance for credit losses 2,437 2,116 2,428 2,116 Deposits 240,864 249,661 250,201 228,172 Other borrowings 15,965 5,936 5,958 20,929 Shareholders' equity 26,085 21,541 24,723 21,128 Performance Ratios: Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) (%) 16.32 13.24 13.67 11.64 Net interest margin (%) 4.61 4.01 4.32 3.68 Average assets $284,315 $280,444 $289,763 $264,488 Return on average assets (annualized) (%) 1.50 1.02 1.17 0.93 Shareholders' equity to assets (%) 9.18 7.72 8.75 7.77 Efficiency ratio (%) 58.02 67.68 60.92 69.43 Asset Quality Data: Nonaccrual loans $246 $190 $418 $209 Loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $- $- $- $- Other real estate owned $- $- $- $- Nonperforming loans $246 $190 $418 $209 Nonperforming loans to total assets (%) 0.09 0.07 0.15 0.08 Nonperforming loans to total loans (%) 0.11 0.10 0.19 0.10 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (%) 1.09 1.06 1.09 1.05 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans (%) 990.65 1,113.68 580.86 1,012.44 Net charge-offs (recoveries) for period ($9) $- $190 ($352) Average loans $223,665 $205,904 $208,799 $176,146 Ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (%) (0.00) n/a 0.09 (0.20)