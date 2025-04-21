WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A SpaceX spacecraft carrying about 6,700 pounds of scientific investigations and cargo to the International Space Station was launched on Monday.The Dragon spacecraft lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida t 4:15 a.m. ET.About 9 minutes after launch, Dragon will separate from the rocket's second stage, open its nosecone, and begin a carefully choreographed series of thruster firings to reach the space station.Dragon will arrive at the orbiting outpost at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, and dock autonomously to the zenith, space-facing port of the space station's Harmony module, according to NASA.It marked the Elon Musk-owned space technology company's 32nd commercial resupply services mission for NASA to the International Space Station.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX