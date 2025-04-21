LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British fighter jets have intercepted two Russian intelligence aircraft flying close to NATO airspace, UK's Ministry of Defense said.Two RAF Typhoons, as part of NATO's enhanced Air Policing in the region, were scrambled from Malbork Air Base in Poland last week to intercept a Russian Ilyushin Il-20M 'Coot-A' intelligence aircraft over the Baltic Sea.Thursday, another two Typhoons scrambled from the base, to intercept an unknown aircraft leaving Kaliningrad air space and close to NATO airspace.The intercepts mark the British Air Force's first scramble as part of Operation CHESSMAN and come just weeks after the aircraft arrived in eastern Poland to begin their deployment alongside Sweden in defense of NATO's Eastern Flank.Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard said the UK is unshakable in its commitment to NATO. 'With Russian aggression growing and security threats on the rise, we are stepping up to reassure our Allies, deter adversaries and protect our national security through our Plan for Change.'The UK has deployed six Typhoon jets and nearly 200 personnel from 140 Expeditionary Air Wing in its latest contribution to NATO's air policing efforts, following successful operations in Romania and Iceland last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX