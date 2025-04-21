CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remained volatile and cautious as markets speculated on the threats to independence of the Federal Reserve. Concerns about trade war jeopardizing global economic growth as well as anxiety ahead of key earning updates also weighed on sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading with heavy losses. European benchmarks are trading mostly lower. Asian bourses finished trading on a mixed note.The six-currency Dollar Index plunged heavily. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices tumbled amidst signs of progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran. Gold rallied more than 3 percent to a fresh peak amidst dollar weakness and geopolitical tensions. Cryptocurrencies rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 38,625.00, down 1.32% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,209.80, down 1.38% Germany's DAX at 21,205.86, down 0.49% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,275.66, up 0.00% France's CAC 40 at 7,285.86, down 0.60% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,935.34, down 0.63% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 34,279.92, down 1.30% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,819.10, up 0.78% (April, 17) China's Shanghai Composite at 3,291.43, up 0.45% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,395.14, up 1.61% (April, 17)Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.1518, up 1.11% GBP/USD at 1.3394, up 0.75% USD/JPY at 140.86, down 0.92% AUD/USD at 0.6429, up 0.83% USD/CAD at 1.3801, down 0.34% Dollar Index at 98.19, down 1.20%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.383%, up 1.29% Germany at 2.4690%, up 0.16% France at 3.239%, up 0.15% U.K. at 4.5715%, down 0.75% Japan at 1.289%, up 0.00%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $66.34, down 2.38%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $62.39, down 2.53%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $3,428.90, up 3.02%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $86,944.75, up 3.27% Ethereum at $1,621.72, up 3.14% XRP at $2.10, up 2.96% BNB at $600.86, up 1.84% Solana at $137.91, up 0.96%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX