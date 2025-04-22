CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against some major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 4-1/2-month high of 0.6440 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-week high of 0.8890 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6422 and 0.8883, respectively.Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie climbed to 1.7892 and 1.0707 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.7931 and 1.0702, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie, 1.70 against the euro and 1.09 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX