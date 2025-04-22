BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Government debt and deficit data from the euro area is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases unemployment data for March. In the meantime, consumer confidence from Denmark is due.At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes Survey of Professional Forecasters.Also, industrial production, wages and producer price figures are due from Poland at 4.00 am ET.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area government debt and deficit for the fourth quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX