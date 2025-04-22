AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumers remained more negative in April as the assessment of the economic climate and willingness to buy deteriorated, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.The consumer confidence index dropped to -37 in April from -34 in March.Moreover, confidence fell for the seventh month in a row and is at its lowest level in a year and a half, the survey said.Among its components, the economic climate index stood at -61 in April versus -57 in March as both the opinion about the economic situation in the coming twelve months and in the past twelve months worsened.The indicator for willingness to buy also decreased somewhat to -20 in April from -18 in March. Consumers found the time for making large purchases just as unfavorable as in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX