DJ Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc (MWRL LN) Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 127.1085 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69038252 CODE: MWRL LN ISIN: IE000BI8OT95 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000BI8OT95 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRL LN LEI Code: 213800V4KHO2WO6DEM45 Sequence No.: 383804 EQS News ID: 2121170 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2121170&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2025 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)